Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

5 al-Qaida terrorists arrested in Pak’s Punjab province

5 al-Qaida terrorists arrested in Pak’s Punjab province
December 28
11:26 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LAHORE: Five “important” al-Qaida operatives were arrested in a raid in Pakistan’s Punjab province, averting a “major terror attack” on intelligence agencies’ offices and sensitive installations in the area, officials said on Friday.

Terming the arrests as an “important breakthrough”, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police said the operation smashed the media cell and the terrorism financing network of the Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Terrorism Department and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in a joint operation on Thursday night arrested five AQIS terrorists from Gujranwala city, some 80 km from Lahore, the CTD said in a statement.

“The AQIS network was running the media cell of the organisation and was also sending funds to their central leadership in Afghanistan. They were very important members of the Al-Qaeda,” it said.

With the arrest of the five terrorists, the joint CTD-ISI team was able to “avert a major terror attack” on intelligence agencies’ offices and sensitive installations in Punjab province, the statement said, adding that more arrests of AQIS members are expected in the coming days. The network had recently shifted to Gujranwala from Karachi and were planning to launch attacks on personnel of law enforcement agencies in Gujranwala, the CTD officials said.

“Computers, printing press, suicide jackets, explosives, mobile phones, rifles, pistols, ammunition and funds for terrorism financing were recovered from their possession,” they said. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Asim Akbar alias Jaffer Bazurg from Lahore, Karachi residents Abdullah Umair alias Hanzla, Ahmad alias Qasim, Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Yaqoob alias Gora.

While Bazurg was running the AQIS’s media network and the printing press, Hanzla was the overall coordinator for the AQIS operations. A trained militant, Qasim was an “urban terrorist warfare” expert, while Yousaf was trained in urban ambush operations. Gora was a social media blogger and an expert in making forged documents, the CTD officials said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Indian students in #Israel protest against #CAA, #NRC in front of Indian embassy - https://t.co/viLSJSHbGG Get you… https://t.co/fYnCfcxWb4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 28, 2019, 6:04 am

Linking PAN-Aadhar by Dec 31 mandatory for expats - https://t.co/wxAXwdzX5c Get your news featured use… https://t.co/G7CctEtsLR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 28, 2019, 6:02 am

#Bollywood #2020: Year of big clashes - https://t.co/Y4itTOj6cV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors… https://t.co/r1dc8t8RQy
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 28, 2019, 6:01 am

J&K people have welcomed Union Territory status: Ram Madhav - https://t.co/woHqfVNIOu Get your news featured use… https://t.co/55OyfbKQVU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 28, 2019, 5:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.