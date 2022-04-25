India Post News Paper

5 labourers trapped as house collapses in Delhi

April 25
15:16 2022
NEW DELHI: As many as five labourers were trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in south west Delhi on Monday afternoon, a Fire Department Official said. The official informed that they received a call about the incident around 1.25 p.m. at Building No. 173, Satya Niketan, Delhi after which six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

The south west district police also rushed to the spot after they received information about the incident of house collapse. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C. was also on the spot. As per latest reports, the rescue operation was underway. 

