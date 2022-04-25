5 labourers trapped as house collapses in Delhi NEW DELHI: As many as five labourers were trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in south west Delhi on Monday afternoon, a Fire Department Official said. The official...

Two students from Telangana killed in US accident HYDERABAD: Two students from Telangana were killed in a road accident in the US. Pavan Swarna (23) of Khammam and his friend Vamshi Krishna Pechetty (23) of Bachupally in Medchal...

Kerala-born teen drowns trying to retrieve football from pond in US NEW YORK: An 18-year-old Kerala-born teen has died while trying to retrieve a football that had fallen into a frigid pond in New Jersey, according to media reports. The body of...

Incumbent govt will be shortest one in Pak history: Ex-Minister ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed termed the country’s current situation as “disturbing and worrying” and added that the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led government will be the “shortest one”...

Ram Navami celebrated by Indian Seniors of Chicago Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: A General meeting of Indian Seniors of Chicago (ISC) was held on April 4 2022 in the hall of Manav Seva MandirBensenville, a Chicago suburb, with the...

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Indian-American diaspora in San Francisco Bay Area Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh was here in the US to attend the India US 2+2 ministerial in Washington DC. Thereafter, he travelled to...

Sunil Tolani, CEO – lives by 2 Mottos. “Seek to improve” & “any amount more” Indian American in Top 10 Entrepreneurs of 2022 In January 1999, a former Govt Contractor named Pritam Tolani died in Mumbai, India, and left his adopted son Sunny an ‘ethical...

Singapore moves past COVID as Singapore Airlines expand passenger capacity to India SINGAPORE: Singapore last week effectively moved into the post-COVID-19 era as the city-state announced the most significant lifting of pandemic restrictions to date. The government announced on Friday, April 22,...

PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Emmanuel Macron on re-election as French President NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and expressed readiness for cooperation on deepening bilateral ties between the two countries. “Congratulations...

Oman helps in release of seven Indians from Yemini captivity MUSCAT: Following the intervention of the country’s king, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Omani government has helped secure the release of seven Indian nationals who were detained in Yemen. A...

Asha Bhosle recalls how Lata Mangeshkar once worked despite suffering from 104-degree fever MUMBAI: Work was undoubtedly worshiped by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She began her career in 1942 at the age of 13 and gave over seven decades to the music world....

IPL 2022: KL Rahul hits second ton of the season MUMBAI: Skipper KL Rahul led from the front scoring an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls to guide Lucknow Super Giants to 168/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians here at...

Emmanuel Macron wins second term as French President PARIS: Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (local time) won a second term in France’s presidential election with 58.2 per cent of the vote, local media reported. Macron’s far-right challenger Marine Le...

PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship multilateral foreign policy and geo-economics conference today. According to the Ministry of External...

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in Mathura stops using loudspeakers MATHURA: The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in Mathura has stopped using loudspeakers to broadcast prayers of Lord Shri Krishna while complying with the direction of the Uttar Pradesh government. The...

UN chief to visit Moscow to meet Putin NEW DELHI: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Eri Kaneko announced...

IPL 2022: It was a full toss and the umpire stuck to his decision MUMBAI: RR Skipper Sanju Samson has opined that the umpire’s refusal to check a no-ball in the final over of the thriller match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals was...

Security tightened ahead of PM Modi’s visit to J-K tomorrow JAMMU: Security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir’s Palli on Sunday. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address panchayats across the...

Pakistan’s deadly air strikes increase tensions with Taliban KABUL: Border clashes and unprecedented Pakistani air strikes inside Afghanistan have increased already simmering tensions with the Taliban regime in the war-torn nation, the media reported. Pakistan launched air raids...