5 must-visit restaurants in Dubai

NEW DELHI: Are you eyeing your holidays in Dubai? Well, its a great choice for its gastronomic options. Influenced by the neighbouring Iranian, Lebanese and Arabic cuisines, the cuisine in Dubai is worth exploring. Dubai’s culinary fare is sensorial, there’s something that tantalizes the tastebuds whether one is vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

You must explore the traditional cuisine representing the culture and ingredients that are native to the region. Here’s a list of restaurants that you must try:

Level Seven

A preferred hotspot for culinary aficionados for its cuisines straight from the rustic markets of the Mediterranean — Spain, Italy, and Greece, the social outpost dons a picturesque ambiance decorated with wood, steel, and vintage art. The restaurant is celebrated for its tasteful tapas presentations, freshly prepared servings from the Crudo bar, rice and grain dishes, and luscious meat bites prepared freshly in the rotisserie.

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, W Dubai, Dubai

Price: AED 430 for two people

Ribs & Brews,

If you are craving a hip American bar vibe, visit this eatery that serves a selection of the finest, slow-cooked barbeque ribs. With the food revolving around the handcrafted beverages, the cocktails here are stirred and served with small plates of the select food, bringing the guests together to engage and share the moments.

Cuisine: American

Location: Al Habtoor City, Dubai

Price: AED 400 for two people

Coya

COYA Dubai brings the lively Latin American culture across its ambience and food. Showcasing the traditional tribal art on the walls to the age-old COYA Music, immerse yourself in the experiential journey right since you step in.

Cuisine: Peruvian, Latin American, Seafood, Grill

Location: Jumeirah Road, Dubai

Price: AED 550 for two people

CE LA VI

Located on an elevation that overlooks panoramic views of Dubai, the sky-high Ce La Vi is an Instagram-able venue. Housed in one of Dubai’s celebrated hotels, Sky View the restaurant offers an enthralling view of the downtown Dubai skyline and Burj Khalifa. It is on the bridge joining the two towers of the hotel

Cuisine: Asian, Contemporary

Location: Sky View Hotel, Dubai

Price: AED 350 for two people

At.mosphere

Deemed to be the highest located restaurant in the world At.Mosphere serves breathtaking experiences at an elevation of 442m above ground in the Burj Khalifa. From here one can witness Downtown Dubai’s iconic sights. The diner and lounge make the ideal venue for sundowners with scrumptious refreshments. The restaurant also presents a panoramic view of the skyline and the Arabian Gulf beyond.

Cuisine: International

Location: Burj Khalifa, 122nd Floor, Downtown, Dubai

Price: AED 900 for two people

