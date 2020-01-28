Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • ‘Samvidhaan’ is Oxford Hindi Word of the Year for 2019 NEW DELHI: ‘Samvidhaan’, meaning “a body of fundamental principles or established precedents according to which a state or other organisation is acknowledged to be governed” was on Tuesday announced as...
  • Coronavirus: HK to drastically cut cross-border travel with China HONG KONG: Hong Kong will drastically reduce cross-border travel with China in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, starting with the shutdown of the two...
  • Govt brought CAA to correct historical injustice: PM NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, said that his government brought Citizenship Amendment Act to correct historical injustice and fulfil country’s old promise to minorities living in...
  • IBM India opens 2nd Automation Innovation Centre in India PUNE: Software giant IBM on Tuesday unveiled its second Automation Innovation Centre (AIC) in India at its Pune facility that will provide clients access to IBM’s capabilities for experiential demonstrations,...
  • Hemkund Sahib: Breathtaking lake holy for Sikhs & Hindus Hemkund Sahib, also known as Gurudwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Ji, is a Sikh place of worship and pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, India. The Gurudwara is devoted to Guru Gobind Singh...
  • 5 necessary disciplines for spiritual inquiry Mahatma Gandhi ‘What is Truth?’ A difficult question, but I have solved it for myself by saying that it is what the voice within tells you. How, then, you ask,...
  • Jackie Shroff in Baaghi 3 MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff, is set to share the screen with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff for the first time in “Baaghi 3”, the makers announced. In the...
  • Soha Ali Khan: Health is my priority MUMBAI: Soha Ali Khan, says, taking care of health is number one on her priority list. “There is a saying that health is wealth, so health comes number one my...
  • Anil Kapoor debuts on TikTok MUMBAI: Actor Anil Kapoor has joined the “fun outlet for creativity” — TikTok. The “Welcome” actor is quite active on social media. He often takes to different digital platforms to...
  • 5 Overlooked Staycations in India for 2020 For both locals and international travelers alike, it is often all-too-easy to forget the stunning diversity of sights and experiences India has to offer. While the vacation hotspots of Mumbai,...
  

5 necessary disciplines for spiritual inquiry

5 necessary disciplines for spiritual inquiry
January 28
13:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Mahatma Gandhi

‘What is Truth?’ A difficult question, but I have solved it for myself by saying that it is what the voice within tells you. How, then, you ask, different people think of different and contrary truths?

Well, seeing that the human mind works through innumerable media and that the evolution of the human mind is not the same for all, it follows that what may be truth for one may be untruth for another, and hence those who have made experiment have come to the conclusion that there are certain conditions to be observed in making those experiments.

Just as for conducting scientific experiments there is an indispensable scientific course of instruction, in the same way strict preliminary discipline is necessary to qualify a person to make experiments in the spiritual realm. Everyone should realize his limitations before he speaks of his inner voice. Therefore, we have the belief based upon experience that those who would make individual search after truth as God, must go through several vows.

For instance, the vow of truth, the vow of Brahmacharya (purity) – for you cannot possibly divide your love for Truth and God with anything else – the vow of nonviolence, of poverty and non-possession. Unless you impose on yourselves the five vows, you may not embark on the experiment at all.

There are several other conditions prescribed, but I must not take you through all of them. Suffice it to say that those who have made these experiments know that it is not proper for everyone to claim to hear the voice of conscience and it is because we have, at the present moment, everyone claiming the right of conscience without going through any discipline whatsoever, that there is so much untruth being delivered to a bewildered world.

All that I can in true humility present to you is that truth is not to be found by anybody who has not got an abundant sense of humility. If you would swim on the bosom of the ocean of Truth you must reduce yourselves to a zero. Further then this I cannot go along this fascinating path.

God as Truth and the Law

I do not regard God as a person. Truth for me is God, and God’s Law and God are not different things or facts, in the sense that an earthly king and his law are different. Because God is an Idea, Law Himself. Therefore, it is impossible to conceive God as breaking the Law; He therefore, does not rule our actions and withdraw Himself.

When we say He rules our actions, we are simply using human language and we try to limit Him. Otherwise, He and His Law abide everywhere and govern everything. Therefore, I do not think that He answers in every detail every request of ours, but there is no doubt that He rules our action.

“Do you feel a sense of freedom in your communion with God?”

I do. I do not feel cramped as I would on a boat full of passengers. Although I know that my freedom is less than that of a passenger, I appreciate that freedom as I have imbibed through and through the central teaching of the Gita that man is the maker of his own destiny in the sense that he has freedom of choice as to the manner in which he uses that freedom. But he is no controller of results. The moment he thinks he is, he comes to grief.

Excerpted from ‘Young India’ and Harijan’. The 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is being observed on January 30

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

  • Yes (55%, 250 Votes)
  • No (45%, 201 Votes)

Total Voters: 451

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

US Kids Indian Championship to start from Wednesday - https://t.co/vrUCbrBKre Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 11:30 am

'#Samvidhaan' is Oxford Hindi Word of the Year for 2019 - https://t.co/9lLTW5g3YY Get your news featured use… https://t.co/wInSmaijTB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 11:01 am

#Coronavirus: HK to drastically cut cross-border travel with #China - https://t.co/ubqgKB5niZ Get your news featur… https://t.co/SR53ILXaGr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 10:50 am

Govt brought #CAA to correct historical injustice: PM - https://t.co/vxPwiKlviX Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Jr36vsoOQ8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.