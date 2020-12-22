India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

5 passengers from UK test Covid positive at Delhi airport

5 passengers from UK test Covid positive at Delhi airport
December 22
16:40 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Five passengers from the UK who arrived here at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources told IANS on Tuesday. These passengers have been sent to Sardar Patel Covid Centre in Chattarpur.

A total of 250 passengers who arrived last night and have undergone the mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport. While 5 tested positive, rest have tested negative for Covid-19. Sources told IANS that as many as 470 passengers from the UK have landed IGI till now in two flights.

The first flight carrying 250 passengers landed around 10.30 p.m. on Monday while the second flight carrying 220 passengers landed at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The passengers of the second flight are being tested. India on Monday announced that it has temporarily banned flights from the UK to the country after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain.

The suspension of flights from the UK will come into effect from December 22 midnight and will continue till December 31, the government added.

Further, the ministry also added that as a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from the UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 23.59 hrs) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned.

Also, seven-day isolation is advisable for passengers from the UK who test in RT-PCR and they will be medically monitored by the states/UTs. Till now, the rules stated that if an international passenger had a Covid-19-negative certificate from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, he or she need not undergo Covid-19 test again on arrival at the Indian airport.

Countries around the world have begun banning flights and travellers from Britain as London said on Sunday the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was now “out of control”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    12 Best Frameworks For ... - https://t.co/GPRk3wK7q5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #12BestFrameworksForAndroidApplication #12BestFrameworksForAndroidApplicationAppDevelopmentProgram #AndroidAppDevelopmentFees #AndroidAppDevelopmentCourse #AndroidApplication
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 3:04 pm

    How To Become A Chartered ... - https://t.co/TGze0F1ObF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BestCACoachingInIndia #CAExams021 #CAExamsIndia #CAExamsPreparation #CharteredAccountantExams #CharteredAccountantIndia #CharteredAccountantReviews #CharteredAccountantSalary
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 2:56 pm

    US Congress ... - https://t.co/sPUnw6U16C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #900BillionCoronavirusReliefPackage #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19ReliefPackage #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 11:46 am

    Biden names Bharat Ramamurti as ... - https://t.co/o6or32MV90 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #BharatRamamurti #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 11:33 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.