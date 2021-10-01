5 Reasons Why RCB Can Win The IPL This Year

Since the inception of the IPL tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore fans have been craving to see the team win the trophy. However, the team disappointed its fans every time as they were nowhere near winning the title, even once. But this year, things are different. RCB has performed quite well, and they have almost qualified for the playoffs. They are on a winning spree, and most of the players on the team are performing well.

According to Betwayâ€™s analysis, the team has a fair chance of winning IPL 2021; here are the reasons behind it.

Superb control in challenging matches

One of the main characteristics of any winning team is holding their nerves in closely-called matches. And in this season of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore have shown that they have mastered this trait well. Whether it was the first match against MI or the one held on April 14th, 2021, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team has shown great patience, resilience and won without showing the slightest signs of crumbling under pressure. This is indeed a remarkable quality possessed by champions.

Smashing start to the tournament

RCB had an excellent start to the tournament, and that is why they are in the third position. All the players have contributed equally well, and the teamâ€™s bowling and batting departments are performing great. They would have to continue with the good work, and they will be able to win the title for the first time this year.

Brilliant bowling

In the past seasons, Royal Challengers Bangalore has had a weak bowling attack. Many believed that it was the bowling department that was letting the team down, year after year. The scene is quite different this year. Harshal Patel of RCB is the top contender for purple cap, as he has taken a whopping 17 wickets in 7 matches with a stellar average of 15.12. Next, Kyle Jamison has also performed quite well with 9 wickets to his bag.

Getting Glenn Maxwell onboard

RCB bought Australian payer Glenn Maxwell for INR 14.25 crore this year in this IPL auction, and he is proving his worth in every match. He has scored 223 runs in the tournament with an average of 37.17. His strike rate is currently more than 140.He has already scored multiple fifties in IPL 2021, which is a commendable feat. And he has become the impact player for RCB, and it is expected that he will continue with his great performance in the coming matches.

Batting lineup

Royal Challengers Bangalore arguably has one of the best batting line-ups of the tournament. Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB De Villiers have collectively scored 12860 runs this season, along with 88 fifties, and 8 centuries. Not to mention Devdutt Padikkal who has scored 195 runs with an economy of 39.00. If they continue with their good work, then there is a high chance that Virat Kohli-led RCB would win the title this season.

