India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

5 Reasons Why RCB Can Win The IPL This Year

5 Reasons Why RCB Can Win The IPL This Year
October 01
19:33 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Since the inception of the IPL tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore fans have been craving to see the team win the trophy. However, the team disappointed its fans every time as they were nowhere near winning the title, even once. But this year, things are different. RCB has performed quite well, and they have almost qualified for the playoffs. They are on a winning spree, and most of the players on the team are performing well.

According to Betwayâ€™s analysis, the team has a fair chance of winning IPL 2021; here are the reasons behind it.

Superb control in challenging matches

One of the main characteristics of any winning team is holding their nerves in closely-called matches. And in this season of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore have shown that they have mastered this trait well. Whether it was the first match against MI or the one held on April 14th, 2021, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team has shown great patience, resilience and won without showing the slightest signs of crumbling under pressure. This is indeed a remarkable quality possessed by champions.

Smashing start to the tournament

RCB had an excellent start to the tournament, and that is why they are in the third position. All the players have contributed equally well, and the teamâ€™s bowling and batting departments are performing great. They would have to continue with the good work, and they will be able to win the title for the first time this year.

Brilliant bowling

In the past seasons, Royal Challengers Bangalore has had a weak bowling attack. Many believed that it was the bowling department that was letting the team down, year after year. The scene is quite different this year. Harshal Patel of RCB is the top contender for purple cap, as he has taken a whopping 17 wickets in 7 matches with a stellar average of 15.12. Next, Kyle Jamison has also performed quite well with 9 wickets to his bag.

Getting Glenn Maxwell onboard

RCB bought Australian payer Glenn Maxwell for INR 14.25 crore this year in this IPL auction, and he is proving his worth in every match. He has scored 223 runs in the tournament with an average of 37.17. His strike rate is currently more than 140.He has already scored multiple fifties in IPL 2021, which is a commendable feat. And he has become the impact player for RCB, and it is expected that he will continue with his great performance in the coming matches.

Batting lineup

Royal Challengers Bangalore arguably has one of the best batting line-ups of the tournament. Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB De Villiers have collectively scored 12860 runs this season, along with 88 fifties, and 8 centuries. Not to mention Devdutt Padikkal who has scored 195 runs with an economy of 39.00. If they continue with their good work, then there is a high chance that Virat Kohli-led RCB would win the title this season.

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIBEST BETTING SITES IN INDIABettig In IndiaBetway AppBetway App DownloadBetway Betting AppsBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaCricket BettingICCIndian Premier LeagueOnline Betting In IndiaT20 World CupUpcoming World Cup
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 1st, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.