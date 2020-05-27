India Post News Paper

5 states see surge in Covid cases due to easing of curbs: Ministry

5 states see surge in Covid cases due to easing of curbs: Ministry
May 27
10:46 2020
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the past three weeks as lockdown rules have been eased and inter-state migration has been allowed.

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan along with other Health Ministry officials held a review meeting through video conference with Chief Secretaries, Health Secretaries and National Health Mission (NHM) Directors of these five states on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry advised the states to station Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) at quarantine centres. The Health Secretary said temporary sub-health centres can be set up in existing buildings and additional frontline workers such as Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams can be utilized.

The Ministry also advised that the link with Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres — needs to be established so that immediate health check-ups can be arranged and tele-medicine services can be rolled out from these centres.

“To meet with the surge among incoming migrant workers, ASHAs and ANMs can be given additional incentives. Pay special attention to vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, under-5-year children, elderly, those with co-morbidities and also mobilize the Anganwadi workforce in the districts. The nutrition needs have to be checked among children under the age of five,” said Sudan.

The Ministry also stressed that immediate measures need to be taken to continue essential health programmes for TB, leprosy, COPD and non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

