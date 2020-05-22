Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

5 Steps to Toned Biceps: Ayush Kumra

5 Steps to Toned Biceps: Ayush Kumra
May 22
21:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Hey everyone! Today we will be talking about another very common problem, which is of arm fat. Now Iâ€™m sure that most of the people out there believe that few specific exercises could cure this problem for once and all but I am sorry guys, this is not how things work. 

See spot reduction is something, which is not possible. You have to train all your muscle parts in order to remove fat from any part of your body. You can also target the desired areas by focusing more on their exercises so that the results get speed up a bit but eventually you will have to workout all your muscles. In this video, I have discussed about those exercises, which would target your biceps specifically and help you in speeding up the process.

This video has new variations of exercises that can be done by the beginners too and doesnâ€™t require any equipment as such except a pair of bottles. The thing that you should keep in mind while performing these exercises is that you have a very moderate or slow momentum in these exercises so that your muscle to mind connection can come in play with each and every rep of the exercises. The weight doesnâ€™t matter as such if you are targeting fat loss as optimum weight with high repetitions would do the trick. You should definitely try these exercises and let me know how you felt especially after doing them at a very slow pace.

Also, if you believe that there are various videos on YouTube, which specifically can help in losing the arm fat, then they are actually not telling you the truth behind it. Now I leave it on you to decide whatâ€™s more authentic and whatâ€™s not .

Till then, see you next time.

Stay Safe & stay Motivated.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ndtv: PM Modi conducts aerial survey in #CycloneAmphan hit parts of Odisha Photo: @BJP4India https://t.co/mvfdO2d8KL
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 5:14 pm

5 Steps to Toned Biceps: Ayush Kumra - https://t.co/rGoX4L7OwT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/g236CIdwA3
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 4:26 pm

RT @ANI: Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan takes charge as the chairman of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Boardâ€¦
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 11:34 am

US dollar climbs amid economic data - https://t.co/wKSNa5M50m Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Americaâ€¦ https://t.co/d2IhpGcZTw
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 8:55 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.