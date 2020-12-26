5 Things To Consider Before Buying Mahindra Spare Parts Online

In a country like India, owning a car is no less than a sign of royalty, especially if you have the logo of Mahindra in front of your car. Mahindra has been a reputed brand for quite some time now and enjoys a special position in the heart of the Indian audience. Being a renowned automobile manufacturer, the company sees an immense demand for its cars and spare parts.

Now, auto parts are something that most of us hardly don’t care much about. As a matter of fact, not many car owners hardly understand the difference between a genuine and a fake Mahindra spare part. Wonder why do we mention that?

See it yourself!

The automobile industry has witnessed an immense increase in terms of size and sales, the increase in demand for automobiles has also given birth to a market that is into the sales of fake/ copy of genuine spare parts. These markets offering spare auto parts for cheap might look but aren’t really profitable in terms of the quality output that they generate. For the audience that is a true automotive enthusiast and understands the risks involved in dealing with a fake spare part, it is necessary for you to choose a reliable provider that can help you with authentic & genuine spares, especially when you own a Mahindra vehicle.

Wondering whom to trust for your spare requirements?

Relax, we got you covered.

Check out the services of Boodmoat https://boodmo.com/vehicles/mahindra-278/ to meet the need for spare and other necessary requirements of your Mahindra vehicle. Boodmo is an online platform that deals in authentic genuine spare parts, bought directly with the manufacturers at large. This platform provides you with complete coverage over the needs of spare replacements with its PAN India delivery and easy returns.

However, for the users who think that it might be a good idea to replace their stock engine parts for a cheap copy, you are reducing the life of your car, knowingly/ unknowingly. Let’s have a look at some of the hazards that you can cause to your vehicle if you opt for a fake spare part.

Risk of fire: Yes, fake spares can cause you that as these parts don't have the ability to function similarly with the genuine ones.

Electrical outage: If you replace any of the electrical equipment of your car with a fake one, chances are that your car might have the chances of an electrical shock.

Accidents: Yes, even accidents possible when you replace your stock spares with a fake one.

Reduced engine life: Fake spares cause untimely problems in the engine of your car, ultimately reducing its life span.

However, things turn out differently when you use genuine spares as they are more durable and provide value for money with their longevity.

Now that we have understood the different aspects of why we should stick to buying original spare parts, let’s understand the top 5 things to consider when you buy your Mahindra spares online:

1. Research Before You Buy Your Mahindra Spares

Yes, it is necessary for you to conduct thorough research and inspection of your car, before you decide to move online and search for the spare parts. When you do research over your car, you ensure proper knowledge around the spare that isn’t working well and can also navigate the internet shops to find the ideal product that you need, saving you from the troubles of buying what isn’t needed.

2. Don’t Fall for Heavy Discounts on Mahindra Spares

You might be tempted when you see great offers and discounts over the desired spare parts that you need. Relax, it’s only humane to have such a feeling. However, what is important is that you should understand that these spare parts aren’t really genuine and the websites aren’t always authentic. Chances are that you might get duped of the payments, once you pay these platforms.

3. Always Check Your VIN Number Before Placing Orders

The VIN/OEM number is one of the most essential parts that you should be looking after when you are buying or looking for spare parts of Mahindra. The OEM number stands for “Original Equipment Manufacturer”, this number works as a two-way authentication that helps you understand that your products are genuine. The reason behind the same is that brands provide specific OEM numbers to specific parts. This way, you are safe from buying a copy/ fake product.

4. Keep an Eye on Return Policies

Chances are that when you order your spare, you might not completely be satisfied with the purchase or, it is not the spare part that you needed. Therefore, it is always advisable for you to check the return policies while you purchase a spare part online.

5. Are They Adding Shipping Charges?

Yes, probably the most overlooked part of shopping genuine products online is that we don’t look for the price breakup; it’s essential. Generally, buyers are not liable to pay for shipping if the product is below 5 kilograms.

Conclusion

Buying a genuine spare online is more like an experience. When you decide to buy your Mahindra spare online, make sure that you check out all the listed pointers above. Further, when you have sellers like Boodmo, you don’t really need to worry.

All the best for making a reliable purchase!

