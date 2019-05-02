500 disabled people in Egypt to get Jaipur Foot

JAIPUR: A special camp for providing Jaipur Foot to 500 disabled people began in Egyptian city of Asyut on Thursday.

The camp was organised by the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) in association with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Egyptian government.

“Five hundred disabled people in Egypt will be provided Jaipur Foot,” Satish Mehta, international director of the BMVSS, said.

“A seven-member highly skilled technical team of the BMVSS is conducting the camp which is being supported by the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity,” he said.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Ministry of External Affairs initiated a programme ‘India in Humanity’ under which the MEA, in association with the BMVSS, is holding the camps in different countries.

Under this programme, the BMVSS has organised camps at Vietnam, Myanmar, Malawi, Iraq and Nepal and rehabilitated 2,987 disabled so far, Mehta said.

The camp in Asyut will be held till June 9.

The Jaipur Foot, a prosthetic limb, was developed in 1968 by a group of eminent orthopaedic surgeons and craftsmen. PTI

Comments

comments