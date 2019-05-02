Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

500 disabled people in Egypt to get Jaipur Foot

500 disabled people in Egypt to get Jaipur Foot
May 02
16:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAIPUR: A special camp for providing Jaipur Foot to 500 disabled people began in Egyptian city of Asyut on Thursday.

The camp was organised by the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) in association with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Egyptian government.

“Five hundred disabled people in Egypt will be provided Jaipur Foot,” Satish Mehta, international director of the BMVSS, said.

“A seven-member highly skilled technical team of the BMVSS is conducting the camp which is being supported by the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity,” he said.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Ministry of External Affairs initiated a programme ‘India in Humanity’ under which the MEA, in association with the BMVSS, is holding the camps in different countries.

Under this programme, the BMVSS has organised camps at Vietnam, Myanmar, Malawi, Iraq and Nepal and rehabilitated 2,987 disabled so far, Mehta said.

The camp in Asyut will be held till June 9.

The Jaipur Foot, a prosthetic limb, was developed in 1968 by a group of eminent orthopaedic surgeons and craftsmen. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.