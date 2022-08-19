India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

51 Chinese warplanes, 6 warships infringes on Taiwan’s air defence identification zone

51 Chinese warplanes, 6 warships infringes on Taiwan’s air defence identification zone
August 19
11:56 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TAIPEI: Taiwan on Thursday reported that 51 Chinese warplanes and six warships breached its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) including 25 Chinese fighters bombers that flew east of self-governed island’s median line.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) at 7 pm (local time) announced that as of 5 pm, 51 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighter jets and bombers and six People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had encroached on Taiwan’s ADIZ. Of these aircraft, 25 had either crossed the median line or had been detected flying in the far southwestern corner of the ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands, reported Taiwan News.

The 25 warplanes that had flown to the east of the median line were identified as 12 Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets, six Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, two Xian H-6 bombers, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defence missile systems to monitor the intrusions, reported Taiwan News.

That same day, Taiwan’s military displayed its Sky Bow III surface-to-air anti-aircraft defense system, 35 mm double-barrelled anti-aircraft guns, and its Tianbing (Skyguard) Air Defense System to the media.

Tensions were further inflamed on Sunday when another US congressional delegation travelled to Taiwan and amid this a social media post by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) showed footage of the Penghu islands suggesting that its jets were on Taiwan’s doorstep.

Tung Pei-lun, the Taiwanese Air Force’s vice chief of staff for operations, denied that the recent Chinese drills in the Taiwan Strait came near Penghu saying Beijing uses “cognitive warfare.”

All this transpired over the visit of US politicians to the self-governing island days after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan which irked China.

“China used the exaggerated tricks of cognitive warfare to show how close it was to Penghu, which is not true,” Tung said while speaking to the media personnel on Tuesday, reported Russia’s state-media RT.

The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command (ETC), the unit responsible for the region that includes the Taiwan Strait, has held navy and air force drills around Taiwan as a show of force following Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei earlier this month.

Amid the heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the United States is planning to take steps in the coming weeks and months to counter China’s military and economic activity around Taiwan.

Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan this month triggered a new round of tensions in the region. Ever since the visit of the US delegation, Beijing launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island, which included live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan’s airspace.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US will continue to take steps that are resolute but also calm to uphold peace and stability in the face of Beijing’s ongoing efforts to undermine the status quo.

“These steps across a range of areas will unfold over the coming weeks and months because we recognize that this challenge is a long-term,” Price said during a press briefing.

Last week, a new delegation of US lawmakers visited Taiwan, less than two weeks after Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island angered China and set off large-scale military drills in the Taiwan Strait.

In response to this visit, China’s military conducted combat alert patrols and military drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan. On Tuesday, China staged military exercises in five areas of the South China Sea off the coast of the southeastern Guangdong province. Several zones of the Yellow Sea are also involved in the ongoing drills on August 17-19. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ADIZChinaChina Taiwan RelationsChina Taiwan TiesChina Tiwan RelationsChinese TaipeiChinese TaipieChineseCoronaVirusFree TaiwanMilitary Drill TaiwanNancy PelosiTaiwan AirspaceTaiwan Is Not Chinaworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 19th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.