Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

51 lakh people in Bihar issued Ayushman Bharat e-cards

51 lakh people in Bihar issued Ayushman Bharat e-cards
March 03
11:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PATNA: Implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Bihar has crossed a major milestone with 51 lakh beneficiary cards being issued. With this, e-cards has been issued to more than 24.19 lakh families which is 22 per cent of the eligible families under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Around 10 per cent of beneficiary families or 1.08 crore under the scheme are from Bihar. So far, 1.7 lakh cases of hospital admissions worth Rs 169 crore have been authorised under the scheme in the state.

AB PM-JAY is being implemented by the Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti (State Health Agency, Bihar) AB PM-JAY in Bihar.

It is a flagship public health insurance/assurance scheme of the Centre being jointly implemented with state counterparts.

AB PM-JAY is world’s largest publicly funded health assurance programme. State Health Agency (SHA), Bihar has recently involved the services of 8,386 Executive Assistants of Department of Panchayati Raj (PREA) to issue e-cards to beneficiary families in a mission mode since December 2019.

The SHA is leveraging on their grassroot connection. As on, 9,32,267 e-cards have been issued by these Executive Assistants. State is incentivizing these PREAs by paying them Rs 5 per card issued. Also, ASHA has been roped in for mobilizing the community, for which they are being incentivized at the rate of Rs 100 per 20 families covered.

Indu Bhushan, CEO, AB-PMJAY and National Health Authority said: “The Bihar team has done well and has been able to achieve a milestone of 50 lakhs e-cards issued to the beneficiaries.”

“While Bihar has a long way to go in terms of health outcomes, given its unique challenges of health infrastructure and socio-economic development, this is an encouraging indicator of the potential of the State to ensure timely access to healthcare to the poor,” he added. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will India visit help trump gain in the coming elections?

  • Yes (60%, 101 Votes)
  • No (40%, 68 Votes)

Total Voters: 169

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Modi set to make major social media announcement on Sunday - https://t.co/jsMd0gT72P Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3syph9A6jP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:07 am

#Google, Microsoft cancel tech summits in US - https://t.co/H6qQbPSSS2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/4i5XUTALv4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:05 am

L&T to oversee Ram temple construction: Champat Rai - https://t.co/fbSZ1IhbYS Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dpaxjNOJtp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:02 am

COVID-19 toll surges to 2,943 in #China - https://t.co/daM93gxwh1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/WYay4fHXJq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 5:59 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.