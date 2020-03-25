Big Bazaar enters doorstep delivery space as biggies log out NEW DELHI: As the online delivery space shrunk with Flipkart, Amazon, Bigbasket, and Grofers suspending or curtailing operations amid the 21-day lockdown, supermarket chain Biz Bazaar has entered the fray,...

539 COVID-19 cases in India: ICMR NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday, said that at least 539 people tested positive so far. “A total of 539 individuals have been confirmed positive among...

G20 virtual summit on COVID-19 to be held on March 26 RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian G20 Presidency will host the virtual G20 Summit on response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 26, the G20 Saudi secretariat has said. Saudi King Salman...

EU warns China against ‘politics of generosity’ NEW DELHI/BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) has warned Beijing against “politics of generosity” aimed at influencing some individual countries in Europe by sending medical supplies to fight the novel coronavirus...

Don’t cancel e-tickets on your own: IRCTC NEW DELHI: The Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday appealed to the people not to cancel their e-tickets on their own in case of trains being cancelled...

Dineout launches vouchers to financially support restaurants NEW DELHI: Restaurant tech platform Dineout on Wednesday introduced “Restaurant Vouchers” that customers can purchase and redeem later when the pandemic subsides. “While we are encouraging our diners to stay...

How India faced deadly viruses, apart from COVID-19 NEW DELHI: Coronavirus was first reported to the World Health Organisation from the Wuhan city of China on December 31. Since then, the virus has brought the entire world in...

249 British tourists stuck in Goa take special flight home PANAJI: As many as 249 British tourists stranded in Goa left for Manchester in a special flight early Wednesday even as arrangements are underway to fly stuck tourists of other...

PM follows social distancing norms during the cabinet meet New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting at his residence, where he, along with another council of ministers could be seen following the social distancing...