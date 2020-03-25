Something went wrong with the connection!

539 COVID-19 cases in India: ICMR

March 25
14:46 2020
NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday, said that at least 539 people tested positive so far. “A total of 539 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive case” said the apex medical research body in India.

As per the data released by the ICMR at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a total of 22,928 samples from 22,038 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2. The country is under a three-week complete lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in order to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus.

