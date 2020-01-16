Something went wrong with the connection!

572 posts created at degree colleges in 2019: JK admin

January 16
11:26 2020
JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has accorded sanction to the creation of 572 posts under various categories in 52 degree colleges last year, an official spokesman said.

Fifty-two posts of principal, 208 of assistant professor and 52 each of physical training instructor, junior assistant, library assistant, accounts assistants, orderly and chowkidars were created, he said. 

In order to provide access to quality education to students, particularly living in rural and un-served pockets, the administration in 2019 approved the opening of 52 colleges across Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The work for the construction of 33 colleges has been allotted to the Roads and Buildings Department and the remaining to Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation. PTI

