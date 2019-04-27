Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

6 children, 3 women among 15 killed in raids on terror hideouts in Sri Lanka

6 children, 3 women among 15 killed in raids on terror hideouts in Sri Lanka
April 27
11:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

COLOMBO: Six children and three women were among 15 people killed when suicide bombers blew themselves up during a shootout with security forces in Sri Lanka’s Eastern province, police said Saturday.

The security forces continued their hunt for members of the local terror group National Thowheeth Jamath (NTJ) which was behind the deadly Easter Sunday bombings in which 253 people were killed and over 500 injured.

Police Special Task Force (SF) personnel and Army troops were engaged in the gun battle with an armed group at a house in the Saindamarudu area in Kalmunai city, about 360 kms from Colombo.

The heavily-armed men opened fire on troops, leading to the shootout on Friday night. A civilian, who was caught in the gun battle, died.
Three men are believed to have set off explosives during the violent clashes.

“A total of 15 bodies recovered, six men, three women and six children. At least four suspected suicide bombers are dead and three others who were injured are in hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

The curfew imposed in the Muslim-majority areas of Kalmunai, Chavalakade and Sammanthurai would continue until further notice, the police said.
“When the police was doing a joint search operation in Sainthamuruthu, gunfire was directed at them,” police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.
A suicide blast took place and the body of a terrorist with a T56 assault rifle was found at the site.

The police said that 20 more people were arrested in connection with the April 21 bombings.
Officials also seized one kg of explosives near a railway station at Wellawatta, a popular south Colombo suburb.
The curfew was lifted for other areas at 4 AM on Saturday.

At the security council meeting held last night, it was decided that search operations to crackdown on extremist terrorism must continue until the threat is completely eliminated.
Security has been improved at hotels, schools and public places.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels on the Easter Sunday, killing 253 people.
The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group NTJ for the attacks. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.