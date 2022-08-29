India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

6 injured in LA bar shooting

6 injured in LA bar shooting
August 29
11:00 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: Six people were injured after a man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Los Angeles, local media reported. The shooting occurred at around 12.45 a.m. on Sunday at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights neighbourhood, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local KTLA TV station as saying.

Witnesses told police a fight had broken out between several individuals when a man pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd, the KTLA said. It added that four men and two women were wounded, including one victim in critical condition.

The suspect, said to be a 25-year-old man, was taken into custody. The incident is still being investigated by the police.

Also Read: At least 11 reported wounded in California bar shooting

Comments

comments

Tags
First Lady Jill BidenGun Fight LAGunLawsJill BidenJoe BidenLA Bar ShootingLA GunlawsLos Angeles ShootingUSAworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 26th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.