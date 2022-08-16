India Post News Paper

6 ITBP personnel killed, over 30 injured in J&K bus accidentÂ 

August 16
14:15 2022
SRINAGAR: Six ITBP personnel were killed and over 30 injured on Tuesday when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police sources said a bus carrying ITBP personnel back after completion of their Amarnath Yatra duties met with an accident in the Chandanwari area of Pahalgam tehsil. “Six ITBP personnel have died in this accident and over 30 are injured. A massive relief and rescue operation is going on at the accident site,” sources said.

 

