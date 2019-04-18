Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

60.38 per cent polls cast till 3 pm in Assam in second phase

60.38 per cent polls cast till 3 pm in Assam in second phase
April 18
16:32 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GUWAHATI: An estimated 60.38 per cent of the 69,10,592 electorate exercised their franchise till 3 p m in five parliamentary constituencies of Assam in the second phase of polling on Thursday, EC sources said.

Polling is being held in 8992 polling booths in Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonmous Districts(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi constituencies to decide the fate of 50 candidates in fray and there has been no report of any untoward incidents so far, the EC official said.

Karimganj recorded the highest polling of 63.66 per cent followed by Mangaldoi and Autonomous district- both at 62.7 per cent, Silchar with 57.06 and Nowgong with the lowest at 56.78 per cent.

EVM glitches were reported initially from several booths in all the five constituencies but polling resumed after they were replaced, the official said.

Brisk polling was reported since the beginning of poll at 7 am with women and first time voters flocking to the booths even before polling began.

At the 137 polling stations which has all-women personnel voters were seen queuing up since early morning.

The 84 model polling stations wore a festive look.

They were decorated with balloons and flowers and the voters were welcomed by volunteers wearing traditional dresses.

Drinking water facilities, baby feeding rooms and resting place for the elderly have been also made.

Many volunteers were seen escorting the elderly and people with disabilities in their wheel chairs.

Among the prominent persons to exercise their franchise during the day are former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF sitting MP Radheyshyam Biswas from Karimganj, Congress sitting MP Sushmita Dev from Silchar and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita.

The prominent candidates in the fray include sitting are Sushmita Dev, Biren Singh Engti from Autonomous District (ST), Radheshyam Biswas, Bhubaneswar Kalita, three BJP MLAs Rupak Sharma from Nowgong, Rajdeep Roy from Silchar and Kripanath Mallah from Karimganj and former Congress minister in the state Prodyut Bordoloi from Nowgong.

Besides Dev, the two other women candidates in the fray are Nazia Yasmin Mazumdar of National Peoples’ Party in Silchar and Swarnalata Chaliha of the SUCI(C) in Mangaldoi.

Among the total electorate of 69,10,592, there are 35,54,460 male, 33,55,95 women and 180 of the third gender. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.