India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

60 ITBP personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine shot in Haryana’s Panchkula

60 ITBP personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine shot in Haryana’s Panchkula
January 22
09:48 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PANCHKULA: Sixty Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel received COVID-19 vaccine shot at Basic Training Centre in Panchkula, Haryana on Thursday, the force said in a statement.

As many as 138 ITBP personnel have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, the ITBP said.
On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world’s largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @MEAIndia: Consignments of Indian made Covid vaccines being airlifted for Seychelles and Mauritius! #VaccineMaitri #NeighbourhoodFirst https://t.co/WydE2kjXFa
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:54 am

    Pashtun rights movement holds protest ... - https://t.co/gAlYLTXdcH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState #PakistanDemocraticMovement
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:46 am

    Opening of India Africa Trade Council in ... - https://t.co/OV3iftQgy3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #CrownePlaza #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaAfricaTradeCouncil #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:44 am

    Priyanka Chopra reveals secret to doing ... - https://t.co/z8Kf4lLkXS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #LateNightShow #MegastarPriyankaChopraJonas #Movies #Movies2021 #NapsOnNaps #PriyankaChopra
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:34 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.