60 players for senior Women National Camp named by Hockey India

NEW DELHI: Hockey India named 60 players for the senior Women’s National Camp which begins from Monday at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The players have been selected based on their performance at the recently held 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021, 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2021 and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events.

The 60-member list also includes players who have been retained from the Senior Women’s Core group basis their performance in the international tournaments and players who have done well for the Junior Women’s Team have also been selected in this group which will be pruned down to 33 players ahead of their preparations for the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

“This list of players has been selected keeping in mind their International performances in both Senior and Junior women’s tournaments as well as the recently held 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021, 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2021 and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events. While most of the players from the previous 33 Senior Women’s core probable group have made it to this list, they are aware that they need to establish their potential during the trials to ensure they are picked in the final list of 33 players,” expressed Janneke Schopman, Chief Coach, Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

“The next few weeks will surely be exciting as I will get to watch some of the fresh talent who are expected to add depth to the existing pool of players. With several top tournaments next year including the Asia Cup 2022, FIH Hockey Pro League and then the FIH Women’s World Cup and the all-important Asian Games, it will be critical for us to have a strong pool of 33,” added Schopman.

List of players selected for senior Women’s National Camp:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Richu Devi Kharibam, Alpha Kerketta, Sheweta, and Susmita Patil.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Manpreet Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Udita, Akshata Dhekale, Ishika Chaudhary, Marina Lalramnghaki, Priyanka, Reet, Reema Baxla, Anjali H.R, Renuka Yadav, and Mudita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Reena Khokhar, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, and Sushma Kumari.

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Lalrindiki, Sangita Kumari, Archana Bhardwaj, Sarabdeep Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Jyoti, Monika Sihag, Preeti Dubey, Raju Ranwa, Arya K.M, Upasana Singh, Dipti Lakra, and Aishwarya Chavan. (ANI)

Comments

comments