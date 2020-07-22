India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

68 more Pak pilots suspended for dubious licences

68 more Pak pilots suspended for dubious licences
July 22
12:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: As the process of scrutiny and verification of Pakistani pilots’ licences continues, the country’s Aviation Division suspended 68 more pilots, taking the total number to 161. Of the 262 holders of dubious licences, the licences of 28 pilots have already been cancelled while 161 pilots have been suspended so far, Dawn news reported.

The decision about the remaining 73 pilots is expected within the next two days as the aviation division says it is taking all measures/decisions after a “double check”. The government will present a report on Tuesday before the Supreme Court on measures being taken for the safety of air travellers after federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan announced in the National Assembly that the licences of as many as 262 Pakistani pilots were dubious.

However, contrary to the Minister’s claim, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority recently declared that all commercial/airline transport pilots licences (CPL/ATPL) issued “are genuine and validly issued” and none of the pilot licences were fake. A total of 262 pilots, including 107 working with the national flag carrier, were earlier grounded on a government directive.

Earlier, the flying licences of 28 pilots, including seven working with Pakistan International Airlines, were cancelled. The issue has attracted global attention as global destinations, airlines and air safety agencies had suspended authorization of PIA.

It brought global embarrassment to Pakistan and was declared as the biggest scam in the global aviation industry.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: #WATCH live: PM Modi delivers keynote address at India Ideas Summit, via video conferencing. https://t.co/0iWLqo0wMM
    h J R

    - July 22, 2020, 3:35 pm

    Is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ... - https://t.co/rHeeDkK9KW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/dvzibZinui
    h J R

    - July 22, 2020, 2:32 pm

    US asks #China to shut its consulate ... - https://t.co/3LuedJ68vX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/n4ylAOJX8p
    h J R

    - July 22, 2020, 1:09 pm

    #India-US closing in on ... - https://t.co/Qgscf8fkf7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/f5sQ6mq51P
    h J R

    - July 22, 2020, 1:06 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.