7 Hacks To Consider While Choosing Front Entry Doors

When guests come to your home, the first thing that meets their eyes is your front entry doors. What does that mean to you? It means that front doors create the first impression and can tell people more about the homeowner.

As such, knowing this, a homeowner should take advantage of it and choose the best front entry doors for his home. Apart from that, Total Home Windows and Doors advise that the doors should be durable and energy-efficient. Here are some things to guide you in your selection.

Material

When choosing a front door, keep in mind that there three core materials used in making doors are wood, fibreglass, and steel. The doors are then finished using different colours and textures to match the type of architecture they will be used in. Modern front doors combine two or more of these materials for a stylish and more durable end product.

Wood remains the most popular material for making household front doors. It is easy to curve and to give a classy and stylish look. Although wooden doors come in different wood, those that are made from hardwoods are the best. They are resistant to harsh weather and attack from insects. Although they are quite expensive, they are worth every buck.

Wooden doors can have intricate carvings, which can represent your taste. To make sure that the wooden door gives you a long time of service as a front door, furnish it often. You also need to have it checked regularly for any defects that may go unnoticed and acted upon promptly.

Steel doors are most sturdy but are not popular among homeowners. They provide the best security for a home and can have variable finishes. These front entry doors are mostly with a high foam-density insulation and an inner steel frame.

Glass is another material that is being used to make the front doors. Although it may look insecure, modern glass doors are being installed with tough features to make sure this door type protects your family.

The other common type of door making material is fibreglass. It is durable and can be stained or painted to create different finishes. Fibreglass doors can also be given different textures and are resistant to wear and tear. They are affordable, which makes them the best option for you if you cannot afford the wooden exterior doors.

Hanging Design

The modern hinge designs have replaced the traditional three hinges hanging designs. Today, doors can be opened to allow deep penetration of light, creating more brightness in a house. You can choose to have a set of vertical hinges on your door or hidden hinges.

Insulation and Energy Efficiency

An excellent door should provide proper insulation and be able to regulate the temperatures. Fibreglass and steel doors have better properties than wooden doors. However, sealing the door frames is what determines the quality of its insulation.

To curb the problems related to energy efficiency and insulation, modern doors combine different materials. Exterior doors made from combining steel and fibreglass are the best, offering maximum insulation and safety. These front entry doors are fitted with thermal insulations that prevent the conduction of heat and cold through the frame and skin.

Security

The three primary materials used in making front entry doors provide equal security, with minimum difference. However, you do not invest in quality locking systems; you cannot enjoy the maximum protection that these doors provide. Consider having a door whose deadbolt is at least an inch long and has a metal plate strike as reinforcement.

Some of the modern locking systems you can choose include keypad entries, RFID, and keyless entries using transponders or smartphones.

Swing

Usually, exterior doors are designed to swing in. However, it does not mean you can change the direction of your door’s swinging. You can have yours designed to swing out if you find it more convenient for you.

Color

While choosing a color for your front door, consider the prevailing climate in the area. Some colors look beautiful when used in a particular environment, while others create a dull feeling. Also, the design of your house should be put into consideration. Do not choose a color that limits the style of your home design. Do not forget to choose a color that matches that of your neighbors. It creates a sense of belonging.

Installation

You can DIY some door installations since they come when pre-installed. However, some require some professional installations. Such doors include that which need some extension of the original space and those that require sophisticated handling. If you have never installed a door before, you would also need some professional help to help you put up yours.

