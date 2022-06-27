Whatâ€™s the first thing that crosses your mind when you think of comfort? For home decor enthusiasts, it would definitely be home. And why wouldnâ€™t it be? After all, home is the perfect place to be.

A clean and cosy home is definitely peaceful, but an aesthetic home is always a show-stealer. So, if you are someone who always wished to spruce up their home but ran out of ideas, today is a good day to start. You can begin by checking these interior design trends by the best interior designers In Bhubaneshwar.

Curved Furniture is a Rage

If youâ€™re tired of the same old furniture placed in your living room and want something chic, elegant, and unique at the same time, then curved furniture is what you can definitely consider adding to your living space.

The best interior designers in Bhubaneshwar say straight line furniture might not go out of the picture, but arcs, soft lines, and curves are definitely a rage in the home dÃ©cor world as of now; besides they stand-out. They can make any space look chic and minimalist. On the plus side, curved furniture doesnâ€™t take a lot of space, so stuffing a few pieces might not be an issue (However, donâ€™t go overboard)

Go for Soft Tones

Soft hues are in for a reason, especially for someone who is struggling with small space and wants to keep it subtle. Whether it is soft grey-green, beige, light olive, warm brown or off-white or cream, soft tones can add that tint of calmness and serenity to a space according to the best interior designers in Bhubaneshwar.

You can pick one colour for all walls or consider picking one hue for the main wall and one for the other walls. Keeping something in the shade of white is recommended by the best interior designers in Bhubaneshwar if you donâ€™t want to make your room look more compact than ever.

Create a Cozy Look

Itâ€™s essential to step out of our comfort zones, but itâ€™s more than okay to make every space comfortable. All the reasons why cosy spaces are quite in vogue in the recent times.

You can make any space cosy and comfortable by adding layers of bedding. Such as comforters, duvets, and throws.

Canopy Beds

The 70s trends are coming back from the dead. Going by the word of the best interior designers in Bhubaneshwar, canopy beds are another way of making your bedroom sanctuary cosier than ever. Canopy beds add warmth because of their sumptuous design. On the plus side, theyâ€™re a go-to way if you are looking to add some privacy to your bedroom.

Canopy beds feature fabric drapes on all the sides, and the top, often coupled with tassels to give a boho yet subtle look.

Give Good Consideration to the Lighting

According to the best interior designers in Bhubaneshwar, lighting can be a gamechanger for your home design.Truth be told, the right lighting setup can actually make a room feel larger. A blend of natural and artificial lighting can be pivotal when it comes to making an old, mundane room feel brand new.

If you are looking to add some warmth to the vibe, going for soft lighting is highly recommended. If your idea is a mix of luxury and subtlety, going for a fall ceiling is another idea you can try.

The rule remains the same though, lighting should complement your dÃ©cor. If changing the lighting is not something you are up for and wish to make a small change, then adding floor or table lamps, and pendant lights can be an idea you can try.

Nevertheless, choosing the right lighting can help you get the perfect balance between comfort, style, and practicality.

Get the Right DÃ©cor Items

If you are looking to do something low-key for your home interior design in Bhubaneswar, you can start by getting the most elegant dÃ©cor pieces to complement the dÃ©cor of your home.

Here are the latest home dÃ©cor pieces that the best interior designers in Bhubaneshwar say have been in trend this year:

Doughnut Vase

Sun-shaped Mirror

Soft-hue Rugs and Mattresses

Bubble Candles

Velvet Accent Chair

Throws and Cushions

House Plants

The best interior designers in Bhubaneshwar believe that plants are not only good for the environment but your interior design aesthetics as well. Ergo, itâ€™s always a good idea to add a little freshness to your dÃ©cor every now and then.

However, itâ€™s essential to ensure that you donâ€™t go overboard. The last thing you would want is to turn your home into a jungle just for the sake of bringing the outside in. Be subtle. While you are at, also make sure that you are keeping your plants in corners that get enough light.

