77% of Indian travellers hope to find travel romance on their next trip

NEW DELHI: Even as the world continues to navigate the pandemic’s uncertainties, 2022 will be the year to capitalise on unpredictability. Recent research by leading travel brand Booking.com revealed that finding holiday romances is expected to be on the agenda of Indian travellers this year as they remain optimistic about travel possibilities and make up for lost vacation time. With Valentine’s season upon us, Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2022* research revealed that 2022 will be the year for Indian travellers to branch out and make new connections.

Swipe right on new faces and places

People who have grown tired of swiping through the same faces for the past year and a half will use their favourite dating apps while on vacation in 2022, with travel providing an exciting opportunity to find love. According to research, there will be a resurgence of holiday romances, with 77 per cent of Indian travellers hoping for one on their next trip. In fact, the study found that 74 per cent of Indian travellers prefer to stay near a variety of nightlife options so that they can meet new people. While a vacation can serve as a starting point for holiday romance, it doesn’t have to end when the two of you part ways at the end of the trip, thanks to video calls becoming more common in our daily lives.

Travel as a means to expand social circle

Meeting new people is frequently the beginning of a romance. For many, the pandemic meant spending an extended and intense period of time with our closest friends and loved ones, with little time to meet new people. We anticipate that in 2022, travellers will use their vacations to broaden their usual social circles, with 81 percent of Indian travellers wanting to meet new people while away. Furthermore, 77 percent of Indian travellers anticipate socialising while on vacation in order to broaden their social circles.

The data shows that Indians will travel to leisure destinations such as Goa, Jaipur, Manali, and Udaipur, as well as metros, from the 11th to the 14th of February 2022 to celebrate. During this time, hotels were the most popular type of accommodation, followed by resorts and guest houses.

“The pandemic has forced us to rearrange our priorities in life and realise that freedom has never been more precious than it is now,” said Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com. According to our Travel Predictions 2022 research, travellers will not only reconnect with friends and family in 2022, but will also actively seek out new relationships. Booking.com will be there to help travellers reclaim their travel mojo and enjoy all of the unforgettable experiences travel has to offer as they set out to explore new relationships and meet new people while away.”

