India asks Pakistan to expedite trial in 26/11 Mumbai attacks case NEW DELHI: India summoned a senior Pakistani High Commission diplomat on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary and reiterated its call for an expeditious trial in the terror case. The Ministry...

India supports inclusive, representative govt in Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the recent developments in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said that India, as a neighbour and long-standing partner, supports an inclusive...

’83’ teaser leaves cricket lovers nostalgic MUMBAI: The wait is finally over as the makers of ’83’ have finally unveiled the first official teaser of the film. Helmed by Kabir Khan, ’83’ revolves around India’s historical 1983...

No case of B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant reported in India so far: Official sources NEW DELHI: The new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which is causing an increase in new COVID-19 infections in South Africa, has not been found in India so far, said official sources...

Taliban ‘clueless’ over governance, struggle to rule Afghanistan KABUL: Taliban struggle for the long-term stability in Afghanistan as the group is “clueless” over how to go forward in ruling the country and confusion over their so-called “moral vision”...

Gazipur border: Farmers mark one year of protest NEW DELHI: The farmers at the Gazipur border on Friday marked the first anniversary of the protest against the farm laws. The completion of one year of farmers’ protest coincides...

‘Never forget’: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks NEW DELHI: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the victims and soldiers of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the 13th anniversary of the deadly terror attack that left...

Grateful for two new additions to family: Preity Zinta on Thanksgiving 2021 MUMBAI: On the occasion of Thanksgiving, actor Preity Zinta, who recently became a mother of two children, expressed her gratitude. “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two...

Veteran lyricist Bichu Thirumala passes away THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala is no more. He was 80 when he breathed his last. Bichu Thirumala, who passed away on Friday, was undergoing treatment in a hospital...

Hindu society should become capable in order to do good to the world: Mohan Bhagwat NOIDA: Hindu society should become capable in order to do good to the world, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday. Bhagwat was addressing the launch ceremony of...

China opposes CDS Rawat’s remark calling it India’s biggest security threat BEIJING: China on Thursday accused India of instigating a “geopolitical confrontation” after the chief of defence staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat’s termed China as India’s biggest security threat. China’s Defense Ministry...

UK suspends flights to six African countries as new COVID variant emerges LONDON: UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of flights from six countries after reports emerged that a new COVID variant with more than 30 mutations...

PM Modi shares words of wisdom by Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad on Constitution Day NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to extend best wishes to citizens on the occasion of Constitution Day. PM Modi shared a picture of Chairman...

After India, US regulators to mull over crypto risks in 2022 SAN FRANSISCO: The banking regulators in the US have announced a plan to clarify the rules and regulations around how banks can use cryptocurrencies over the next year, at a...

Violence against women, girls in Afghanistan has further increased NEW DELHI: On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW), the United Nations in Afghanistan has called for concrete actions to end violence against women. Gender-based...

Hong Kong hosts 1st Asia Summit on Global Health HONG KONG: The first Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) has opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center under the theme of “Shaping a Resilient and Sustainable Future”....

Global supply chain affected due to disappearing ships in Chinese waters: Report HONG KONG: In the latest headache for the global supply chain, ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems. Laura He, writing in an opinion piece in CNN...

SC directs MHA to provide two additional CRPF companies in Tripura to ensure free, fair civic polls NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide two additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure free and fair civic polls...

Germany: Olaf Scholz set to replace Merkel BERLIN: Olaf Scholz is set to end the era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel. The newly formed coalition of three German political parties, the Social Democrats, the Greens,...