87% of Covid fatalities among those aged 45 years and above

NEW DELHI: Of the 58,390 Covid-19 fatalities that India has recorded since the start of the pandemic, 87 per cent have been among those aged 45 years and above, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The Ministry carried out an analysis of the total Covid deaths based on age and gender. Middle-aged and elderly people are at higher risk, as per the Ministry’s data. According to the findings, 87 per cent of Covid deaths were recorded among people aged between 45 years and above, while people aged 60 years and above accounted for 51 per cent of the total deaths. The mortality in people under 26 years of age was 2 per cent.

The break-up of mortality percentage age-wise

Under 17: 1 percent

18-25: 1 percent

26-44: 11 percent

45-60: 36 percent

60 and above: 51 percent

Besides, the data also reveals that the death rate in males due to the Covid-19 infection is more than double that of females.

As per the Ministry’s data, 69 per cent of the dead were males, while females amounted for 31 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 60,975 new infections were registered raising the country’s tally to 31,67,323, health officials said on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities also increased to 58,390 after 848 deaths were recorded in the duration. A total of 66,550 patients recovered on Monday pushing the total number of recoveries to 24,05,585. The recovery rate stood at 75.91 per cent on Tuesday morning.

