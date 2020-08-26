India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

87% of Covid fatalities among those aged 45 years and above

87% of Covid fatalities among those aged 45 years and above
August 26
11:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Of the 58,390 Covid-19 fatalities that India has recorded since the start of the pandemic, 87 per cent have been among those aged 45 years and above, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The Ministry carried out an analysis of the total Covid deaths based on age and gender. Middle-aged and elderly people are at higher risk, as per the Ministry’s data. According to the findings, 87 per cent of Covid deaths were recorded among people aged between 45 years and above, while people aged 60 years and above accounted for 51 per cent of the total deaths. The mortality in people under 26 years of age was 2 per cent.

The break-up of mortality percentage age-wise

Under 17: 1 percent
18-25: 1 percent
26-44: 11 percent
45-60: 36 percent
60 and above: 51 percent

Besides, the data also reveals that the death rate in males due to the Covid-19 infection is more than double that of females.

As per the Ministry’s data, 69 per cent of the dead were males, while females amounted for 31 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 60,975 new infections were registered raising the country’s tally to 31,67,323, health officials said on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities also increased to 58,390 after 848 deaths were recorded in the duration. A total of 66,550 patients recovered on Monday pushing the total number of recoveries to 24,05,585. The recovery rate stood at 75.91 per cent on Tuesday morning.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden-Harris leadership support India's concern?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Hardline on #China a #Trump ... - https://t.co/ePTwmfikIW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChineseVirusâ€¦ https://t.co/cOa0meDelP
    h J R

    - August 26, 2020, 10:01 am

    #Pfizer, #BioNTech pick ... - https://t.co/v7bTGWkpOf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AntiMalarialDrugâ€¦ https://t.co/jqFDKhvSEE
    h J R

    - August 26, 2020, 9:37 am

    With spike in Covid-19 cases, ... - https://t.co/wkNXZGwqm5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Jbq3AeIPl9
    h J R

    - August 26, 2020, 9:35 am

    Ex-Prez Mukherjee is in a deep coma - https://t.co/dXj3kjyw5T Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/4aGFD19kvz
    h J R

    - August 26, 2020, 9:32 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.