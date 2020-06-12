India Post News Paper

97-year-old’s recovery from corona brings cheer in Taj city

June 12
11:00 2020
AGRA: Nine new cases of COVID-19 took Agra’s tally to 1,008 on Friday. But it was the recovery of a nonagenarian that has brought cheer to all in the city.

The 97-year-old patient is a former engineer and resident of the Gandhi Nagar colony, His recovery from the coronavirus not only brought cheer, but also raised hopes among the medical fraternity, who have been offering round the clock services in the government Covid-19 hospitals.

With two more deaths on Thursday, the total death count in Agra stands at 56. District magistrate P.N. Singh said 840 patients had recovered and 112 were under treatment.

So far 15,940 samples have been taken in the district. Agra now has 43 urban and 23 rural containment zones. Mathura reported an alarming 38 positive cases on Thursday. Most are said to be migrant workers who returned home from other states.

Etah added seven, Mainpuri and Firozabad 10 each. The state government has now permitted private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients, following the required tariff and protocols. Three local hospitals have already been giving their services.

The Rajasthan border with Agra remains sealed, while people coming from Noida and Delhi are being thoroughly screened at the Yamuna Expressway toll, district officials said.

