99.5% polling in Jammu district in J&K’s first ever BDC election

October 24
16:28 2019
JAMMU: Nearly 100 per cent polling was recorded in Jammu district in the maiden Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The electoral exercise, the first in the state after the abrogation of its special status, was boycotted by the Congress, the National Conference and the PDP.

“Jammu district has registered a polling percentage of 99.5. Out of the 2,703 voters, 2,690 voted in 20 blocks,” District Electoral Officer Sushma Chauhan said. The polling percentage till 11 a.m. was 50 per cent and when it ended at 1 pm it was 99.5 per cent, she said. Polling in Jammu began at 9 a.m.

Chauhan said 1,797 men and 893 women exercised their franchise. The polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs was held in 310 blocks in the state and 1,092 candidates were in the fray, of which 27 were elected unopposed. PTI

