India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

99 per cent farmers are with Modi government: BJP leader

99 per cent farmers are with Modi government: BJP leader
December 14
15:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAIPUR: Amid a protest by farmers against the Centre’s three new farm laws, BJP general secretary Arun Singh on Monday claimed that more than 99 per cent farmers in the country are with the Modi government.

He alleged that Congress fuelled the ongoing farmers’ agitation. On the BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supporting the farmers’ agitation and threatening to sever ties with the NDA, Singh said his party leaders will persuade its chief Hanuman Beniwal when he talks to them.

Beniwal has said that he will have to reconsider his support to the central government if the farm laws are not withdrawn in the interest of farmers. The BJP leader said, “More than 99 per cent farmers in the country are with the Modi government and if there is confusion among the rest, we will sit and the confusion will be removed.”

“They are innocent farmers but among them are some elements who need to be exposed. They put up posters of Sharjeel Imam,” he said, referring to anti-citizenship law activist accused by Delhi Police of being involved in the recent riots.

Singh, who is charge of party affairs in Rajasthan, said said the farm laws have been enacted in the interest of farmers, but the Congress, which in its election manifesto had promised similar steps, is now opposing the reforms due to political considerations.

He said that the Modi government increased the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and worked in the direction of doubling farmers’ income.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Some of them have also blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway. They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations. Singh said no highway was blocked but a few farmers are sitting in Delhi.

Targeting the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, he said that people are fed up with the Congress in just two years and have voted in support of the BJP in the recent local body poll. He said farmers in large numbers voted in favour of the BJP in Panchayati Raj elections. Singh also expressed concern over the situation in West Bengal, saying democracy in the state is under threat and BJP workers are being murdered.

He said that the Centre will take appropriate action at an appropriate time.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-origin scientist ... - https://t.co/V3ZdW73GWr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanComputerScientistAnshumaliShrivastava #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:47 am

    Trump rejects early Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/7tWgNS9fCy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:43 am

    Inflationary woes: India's WPI rises to 1.55% ... - https://t.co/CYwO097rqv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndiasAnnualRateOfInflation #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:38 am

    99 per cent farmers are with ... - https://t.co/p1uJGL2986 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:32 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.