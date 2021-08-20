India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

A Dash of Sweetness with a Special Rakhi Menu

A Dash of Sweetness with a Special Rakhi Menu
August 20
12:55 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Call it stating the obvious, but no festival is complete without an extra dose of sweetness.. Especially with Indian festivals, having some sweets to compliment the celebration is an unsaid norm.

With Rakhi round the corner, the aroma of savoury namkeens and sweet mithais are already lingering in the air. Adding to the sweetness is the Special Rakhi Menu by Life. The homegrown brand by food expert Bharti Sanghi offers delicacies such as Theplas, Gur Paraas, Namak Paraas, and many more in a healthier form. Life has now come ahead with a lip-smacking Rakhi special menu that will add to your festive joy.

The special Rakhi menu takes care of all your taste and preferences. It offers everything from Mathri, Khakhra, and Namkeens to chaat, sweets, and even sugar-free options for the diet-conscious younger generation. Some of the unique and notable offerings include Dal Moth with Mewa, Achari Mathri, Kesar Cube, Cocktail Kachori, Kadhi Samosa, Franky, Pista Chandrakala, Akhrot Badam Barfi, Kesariya Kaju Jalebi, Sugar-Free Pista Barfi, Ghevar and many more.

The brand came to existence with the idea of adding a contemporary twist to Indian savouries and snacks. After all, Life products are a beautiful blend of India’s rich culinary heritage. The handcrafted preparations made with love, presented in original formats, and modern flavours give credence to authentic Indian and International flavours.

This Rakhi, give your brothers and sisters the gift of sweetness, after all, they deserve the absolute best.

Price Range: Depends on the food item

Available on: Swiggy

Comments

comments

Tags
lifestyleOnline RakshabandhanOrder Rakhi Sweets OnlineRakhiRakhi Gifts IndiaRakhi Offers SwiggyRakhi Sweets OnlineSend Rakhi Gifts OnlineSpecial Rakhi MenuZomato Rakhi Offers
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – August 20th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Elections – Alameda County

Official Election Site of Alameda County

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA ELECTION

CALIFORNIA ELECTION

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.