A Global Book Phenomenon, Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer

If you have never heard of the book, ‘Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer’ you will be wondering why this global phenomenon of hope and healing, sharing healing secrets from ancient India, has not come into your arena much sooner. Before publication, teams of volunteers around the world have been working on translating it into nearly 30 languages.

The book tells the story about a Western skeptic, Dr. Clint G. Rogers, and his personal journey with an Eastern Master, Dr. Pankaj Naram. Dr. Naram, a Master Healer, was part of a lineage of masters that spans more than 2,500 years. The lineage is called, Siddha-Veda, (or Siddha-Raharshayan). The first master in the lineage was Jivaka, who was the personal physician for Lord Buddha. It is not a religion, but a school of thought that views all sentient beings having God within them, hence there is no discrimination. Although the masters before Dr. Naram, lived to more than 125 years, Dr. Naram passed only recently on 19th February, 2020 just before his 65th birthday.

Only a month before Dr. Naram passed away, he had completed sharing his healing secrets with Dr. Clint for this manuscript, which contains ancient principles, formulas, and methods that he used for healing people with all sorts of ailments and dis-ease (mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually). Many of the preserved ancient secrets go beyond physical healing, with the power to help people discover and then achieve what they want. As Dr. Naram’s master would say, “God is within each of us, and we all have a purpose to discover.” One’s purpose becomes more difficult to know when one is with dis-ease (i.e. blocks and imbalances), so it is vital to know what you want, what your imbalances are, and then treat it with the six ancient healing keys.

Hence, the first question that Dr. Naram would ask is: ‘What do you want?’ You will be amazed with the stories in this book about the numerous people who came to Dr. Naram in desperation because they were told there was nothing more that could be done for them.

The book launch, June 1st, deemed “Miracle Monday” has the support of many top doctors, Olympic athletes, Bollywood celebrities, famous American authors, leaders in business, and with the blessings of many spiritual leaders of various traditions including: The Oracle of H.H. the 14th Dalai Lama, H.H. HariprasadSwamijii, and a very special ‘tantric monkey,’ considered to be a direct representative of Lord Hanuman, the monkey god.

It is no surprise that ‘Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer’ is becoming a global phenomenon, coming at a time where the world has been going through a pandemic as well as a shift in consciousness, and with more people experiencing mental, physical, emotional and spiritual difficulties.

As Swami Omkar Das Ji Maharaj, (1008 Mahamandaleshwar Master of the NirmohiAkhada lineage) says:

“If you want to elevate yourself from where you are now to a higher level – physically, mentally, emotionally, or spiritually – this book is your blueprint, acting like the secret mantra or magic key to unlock the hidden door to your beautiful new future”.

