A mesmerizing performance by Vidushi Asha Adiga and team

March 05
14:33 2020
Asha NG 7India Post News Service

Aurora IL: Guru Vidushi Asha Adiga Acharya and her more than 180 students presented the mesmerizing dance and music performance at Nupura Geetha 2020 program at Oswego High School last month which was a huge success.

The performance was started with unique Carnatic classical Karaoke music performance followed by different sessions of traditional Bharathanathyam dances performed by age 5 years to adult students of Guru Asha Adiga.

The program was highlighted with the dance drama of “Hauman”. Hanuman is considered the living embodiment of the Karma Yogi (one whose meditation and devotion are demonstrated through hard work or service).

Performers presented story hanuman birth, his massiveness, devotion towards Rama, Lanka Dahana, Sanjeevini hill lifting and ended with Bhima’s story. 

The dance drama highly appreciated by the audience and it was well presented involving variance age group students.

Nupura Geetha 2020 program was inaugurated by Nupura Geetha directors Archana Prabhachandra, Srinivas Mallela, and Srinivasa Acharya and Program were ended with presenting prizes to dance-music theory and essays prize winners and reorganization to the academy assistant instructors Kristi Blocton, Madhavi lathagali, Egle Kritopulos.

Guru and Artistic Director Asha Adiga is well known for her creative unique dance drama presentation her recent drama the drama of god “ Durga” was presented at the Indian American Community Outreach Advisory Board (IACOAB) conducted a Diwali gala event that was hugely popular.

Her other recent original dance ballet “Nadham – The sound” –Bharathanatyam Dance ballet by her ensemble team was a production filled with soul sounds which were presented with original music composed, thematic choreography by Asha.

It was 1st featured at Central Stage Theater at Naperville IL USA then invited to be preset in many places in Illinois. The dance drama was well received and praised from audience and art critics as it was done with universal theme “sound” which was uniquely interpreted to put in to create music and choreography for the attention-grabbing presentation.

Asha NG 2Asha, her team is also regular and popular performers in Word Heritage Travelers cultural shows, Dupage children’s museum cultural exchange program, Destination Asia Festival at Arbaratruim and Balaji, Sri Rama, Sai baba , Siva Durga temple programs in IL.

