India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

A writer gives back to society what he gets from it

A writer gives back to society what he gets from it
June 23
15:32 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Maintaining that a writer gives back to society what he gets from it, Prof Jaswant Singh Gandam, author of the book “Suttey Shehar Da Safar’ said writing is like gleaning and garnering the grain from chaff.

Answering various queries about his new book at a function ‘Pustak Charcha’ and an interface with the audience organised by Punjabi Virsa Trust, the author said, “a writer gathered his material from his surroundings but he filtered out the crude stuff.It is like sieving the flour,” he said to hammer home his point.

On his satirical writings Prof Gandam claimed his satire is soft and gentle.He said,”Mostly people have the tendency to laugh at others. Sometimes we should laugh at ourselves, too.But the best laughter is the collective laughter ie. when we all laugh together.”

Calling literature ‘Samaj Da Darpan'(mirror of society),he said it simultaneously mirrors society while it showed a mirror to it.

Eminent writer, critic and columnist Principal Gurmit Palahi, while speaking on the book, called it a multi-layered book.He said, “The book has total 144 pages and 28 essays including 11 reflective essays, 8 satirical ones, 4 translated stories of classic writers of the world, 4 write-ups on birds and one piece as a tribute to philanthropist, educationist and entrepreneur Kulwindwer Singh Bassi.”

He said that writer’s style and the choice of the words was unique and called the book a new milestone in the prose form. Writer Ravinder Chot described the book as a piece of poetry in prose.Advocate SL Virdi was all praise for translated stories.Punjabi writer TD Chawla called it a well-researched book.Social activist Ashwani Kohli called the book a collection of bold essays.Noted poet Baldev Raj Komal regaled the audience with his ghazal.Parwinderjit Singh conducted the stage.

A large number of writers and admirers of literature attended the function.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginJaswant Singh GandamNRIProf Jaswant Singh GandamSuttey Shehar Da Safar
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 24th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Forensic

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.