India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

AAP announces 5 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

AAP announces 5 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls
January 03
10:58 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its seventh list with five candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections.

For the 117 seats in the state, the party has announced the names of 101 candidates so far.

As per the list, Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia will be contesting from Majithia, Dr Ajay Gupta from Amritsar Central, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantt, and Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
AAP PunjabArvind KejriwalCapt. Amrinder SinghDelhi CMFree ElecrticityKejriwal In PunjabPunjab assembly electionsPunjab Assembly PollsPunjab ElectionsPunjab Elections 2022Punjab PostSidhu vs CaptTeam Sidhu
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 31st, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.