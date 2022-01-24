India Post News Paper

AAP begins ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ campaign for Assembly polls

January 24
17:43 2022
NEW DELHI: Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the “Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko” campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Kejriwal has requested the people of Delhi to share video testimony of the party’s work in the national capital on social media.
“Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko”- We are starting this campaign from today… Delhi people can make videos telling people of other states about work done by AAP and appeal to them to give Kejriwal-AAP a chance, ahead of polls. Upload these videos on social media,” Kejriwal said.

“After polls, I will have dinner with 50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral,” he promised. During his appeal for the videos, Kejriwal said that AAP does not have crores of rupees to contest elections and the people of Delhi are his only wealth.

“If you guys support us, the voice will go far,” he added. Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa are heading into Assembly polls. (ANI)

