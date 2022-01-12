India Post News Paper

AAP govt in Punjab to ensure security to PM, common people: Kejriwal

January 12
12:21 2022
CHANDIGARH: Raising the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said, “if AAP forms the government, we will ensure that we provide necessary security to the PM and the common people.”

“The PM’s security breach is a serious issue. The Congress government has failed to provide security to the Prime Minister and common people. If AAP forms the government in Punjab, we will ensure that we provide necessary security to the PM and the common people,” Delhi CM, who is in Chandigarh for a two-day visit, said.
Last week, PM Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover when he was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district to visit National Martyr’s Memorial.

The Punjab election is scheduled for February 14 and the result will be announced on March 10.

This time, Shiromani Akali Dal has joined hands with BSP and BJP is contesting elections with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress party won the polls, securing 77 seats of the 117 total constituencies. AAP had emerged runner-up, winning 20 seats. Akali Dal had won 15 seats and its alliance partner BJP in 3 seats. (ANI)

