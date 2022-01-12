AAP govt in Punjab to ensure security to PM, common people: Kejriwal

NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit probes attack on Sikh taxi driver NEW YORK: The New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Hate Crimes Unit has joined the investigation into the attack on a Sikh taxi driver at the city’s main airport, following a...

PM greets Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings to everyone, especially the...

Bhumi Pednekar joins Arjun Kapoor in ‘The Lady Killer’ MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in the film ‘The Lady Killer’. The suspense drama revolves around a small town playboy who falls...

Lata Mangeshkar being treated for COVID-19, pneumonia MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be under constant medical observation for the next 10-12 days as she has been diagnosed not only with COVID-19 but also got pneumonia. Dr...

Happy Siddharth apologized for his comments, not too bothered about it: Saina Nehwal NEW DELHI: India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday said that she is happy that actor Siddharth has apologized after making some derogatory comments about her. Actor Siddharth had apologized to...

COVID-19 new variant, inflation to derail global economic recovery in 2022: World Bank WASHINGTON: Global economic growth will drop sharply from 5.5 per cent in 2021 to 4.1 per cent in 2022 and dip further to 3.2 per cent in 2023 due to...

Happy Lohri 2022: Know the significance, customs and rituals of the harvest festival NEW DELHI: As soon as we welcome the New Year, the month of January comes up with the Punjabi festival of Lohri. Celebrated across many states in India, Lohri itself...

Uyghurs in Turkey file criminal complaint against China for genocide in Xinjiang ANKARA: Uyghurs in Turkey filed a criminal case with a Turkish prosecutor against Chinese officials for committing genocide in Xinjiang province. Uyghur families, including volunteer Turkish lawyers, gathered at the...

Over 2 crore COVID vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that over two crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the age group 15-18 years. “Now the youth...

AAP govt in Punjab to ensure security to PM, common people: Kejriwal CHANDIGARH: Raising the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said, “if AAP forms the government, we will ensure that...

Cold wave intensifies in parts of India leading to fog, poor visibility NEW DELHI: Cold wave gripped parts of India on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and dense fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Southwest Uttar Pradesh. The India...

1,700 Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 NEW DELHI: As many as 1700 personnel of Delhi Police have tested positive for COVID-19 between January 1 and January 12, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Earlier, about 1,000 Delhi...

India likely to witness sharp spike in COVID cases in coming days; vaccination must to contain virus spread: Expert NEW DELHI: With the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, India is likely to witness a sharp spike in the number of cases in the coming days, however,...

TATA to replace Vivo as title sponsor of IPL NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday confirmed that TATA will replace VIVO as the main sponsor for the upcoming edition of the tournament. “Yes,...

Madagascar Prime Minister reviews bilateral ties with India Antananarivo: Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar on Tuesday attended a review meeting over the progress in bilateral ties between New Delhi and Antananarivo, according to the Embassy of India...

Embassy of India in Antananarivo celebrates World Hindi Day 2022 ANTANANARIVO: World Hindi Day was celebrated at the Embassy of India Antananarivo on January 10 and was attended by members of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), the Indian Council...

Squid Game’s Oh Young-soo wins Golden Globe best-supporting actor award SEOUL: Netflix series ‘Squid Game’s actor Oh Young-soo (78) has won the Best Supporting Actor award in the US Golden Globe Awards for the first time as a Korean actor....

UNESCO to publish Hindi descriptions of India’s World Heritage Sites on WHC website FRANCE: On the occasion of World Hindi Day on January 10, the Director of World Heritage Centre has informed the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, Paris that UNESCO’s World...

Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference on COVID-19 today NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference on the COVID-19 situation at noon today amid the spike in coronavirus cases. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national...