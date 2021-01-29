AAPI greets President Biden & Vice President Harris

India Post News Service

Chicago: American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the occasion of their formal ceremony with their avowed commitments to the nation for unity, prosperity and strengthening of democratic values

Describing these as “critical times” for the nation, AAPI Chief Dr. Jonnalagadda said, “We, the members of the medical fraternity are encouraged by President Biden beginning his presidency with paying tributes to the 400,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID and thanking the services of the healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.”

In her congratulatory note, Dr. Sajani Shah, Chair of AAPI BOT, praised Biden for pledging, “to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.”

“America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID,” said Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, President-Elect of AAPI, in a message. She praised Vice President Kamala Harris, who has “made history by being elected to be the first ever woman and of South Asian heritage to become the Vice President of the United States.”

Established in 1982, with the lofty ideal to bring together Physicians of Indian Origin in the United States under a single umbrella organization, and be their Voice in this adopted land of ours, American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) is a non-political umbrella organization which has over 100 local chapters, specialty societies and alumni organizations. Almost 10%-12% of medical students entering US schools are of Indian origin. AAPI represents the interests of over 80,000 physicians and 30,000 medical students and residents of Indian heritage in the United States. With their hard work, dedication, compassion, and skills, they have thus carved an enviable niche in the American medical community. AAPI’s role has come to be recognized as vital among members and among lawmakers.

