AAPI hosts awareness campaign on Cervical Cancer Prevention

CHICAGO: “We at AAPI (American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin), in keeping with our efforts and initiatives to educate, create awareness and provide support on disease prevention, I am pleased to announce that API organized a Cervical Cancer Vaccine Camp On January 9th at Tanvir Hospital in Hyderabad as part of APPI’s 15th annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) 2022 held at the Hotel Avasa in Hyderabad,,” said Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, President of AAPI. “I am grateful to Dr. Meeta Singh and Dr. Naunihal Singh, who led the Vaccination camp in Hyderabad,” she added.

The Global Healthcare Summit 2002 was inaugurated by Vice President of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu. In his address, delivered virtually he said, ““With numerous initiatives, AAPI has come a long way since its inception and has proved to be beneficial not only to Indian-origin American Physicians, but to Indian healthcare as well He mention that “AAPI, founded in 1982, is one of the largest groups that represent the interests of more than 80,000 practicing Indian-origin physicians in the United States and 40,000 medical students, residents and fellows of Indian origin.”

Usually cervical cancer develops slowly over time, and another powerful preventive measure is Pap test screening, a procedure during which cells are collected from the surface of the cervix and examined. The Pap test can both detect cancer at an early stage, when treatment outcomes tend to be better, and detect precancerous abnormalities, which can then be treated to prevent them from developing into cancers.

“January is #CervicalCancer Awareness Month! In coordination with the local organizers of the GHS, AAPI donated the funds for the HPV Vaccination, a total of 200 doses of the vaccine for 100 children from the state of Telangana on January 9th,” said Dr. MeherMedavaram, an organizer of the program. “AAPI’s this new initiative through education and awareness programs, is aimed at helping save millions of lives in India,” she added.

“GHS 2022, which has initiated several new programs benefitting India, has become an effective forum to educate and create awareness about this deadly diseases that are preventable,” Dr. Udhaya Shivangi, Chair of AAPI GHS 2022 said. “If vaccination programs are effectively implemented, approximately 90 percent of invasive cervical cancer cases worldwide could be prevented, in addition to the majority of precancerous lesions.”

Dr. Ravi Kolli, President-Elect of AAPI, said, “Our theme for GHS 2022 is: ‘Prevention Better than Cure.’ Cervical Cancer is preventable through Vaccination and Early Pap smears and cervical examinations. Justifiably so, one of our preventive campaign goals this year is to provide education and prevention of Cervical Cancer in India.”

According to The American Cancer Society, Cervical Cancer was once one of the most common causes of cancer death for American women. The cervical cancer death rate dropped significantly with the increased use of the Pap test for screening. Cervical cancer is among a number of cancers that can be caused by infections with pathogens – bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

Cervical cancer could be the first cancer EVER in the world to be eliminated, if: 90 % of girls are vaccinated; 70% of women are screened; and, 90% of women with cervical disease receive treatment.

Once a leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States but screening and prevention have greatly reduced the impact of this form of cancer. Increasing screening and prevention are key components of the effort to eradicate cervical cancer. Since almost all cases of the disease are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, vaccines that protect against the virus could prevent the vast majority of cases. Moreover, regular Pap tests can catch – and lead to treatment of – the disease at the precancerous stage.

Expressing confidence, Dr. Gotimukula, the 4th ever Woman President in the four decades long history of AAPI, the largest ethnic medical organization in the United States, said, “Together we can all bring the awareness in the community to prevent Cervical Cancer in India which is 2nd leading cause of cancer deaths in women!” For more information, please visit www.aapiusa.org/ https://summit.aapiusa.org

