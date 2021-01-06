AAPI Initiatives in India Benefiting Needy
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: With the objective of helping to provide clean drinking water to millions of people in India, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under the leadership of Dr. Jagan Ailinani has been signed between Community Pure Water Foundation, Inc. (CPW) and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in order to sustain this alliance between the two organizations.
AAPI and CPW will collaborate to address health challenges in India, focusing primarily on providing clean drinking water services, and related programs such as water for hand washing and sanitation.
“The overall objective is to improve health of rural Indian communities that are impacted by waterborne diseases, by partnering to provision water purification plants in affected regions and thus to stem the spread of waterborne diseases,” said Dr. Jagan Ailinani, past President of AAPI who had initiated this project.
AAPI intends to work in four key areas: identifying sponsors; collaborating with various prestigious professional groups including medical societies, academic institutions, hospital systems and NGOs (both in the US and India); leveraging the annual Global Healthcare Summit to educate and promote the key area related to this MOU; and engaging the AAPI supported 14 free (charitable) clinics in India to disseminate awareness on the health benefit of using safe clean water.
Several decades ago, Dr. Ailinani adopted his native village and established safe drinking water, trash disposal and built a funeral shelter with showers and toilets at the cremation site, construction of a primary health center, maintaining proper hygiene and landscaping and provided education to kids and offered training camps to farmers.
For more information, visit: www.aapiusa.org