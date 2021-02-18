AAPI Legislative Day planned on Capitol Hill

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON DC: The American Association of Physicians Of India (AAPI) has scheduled hosing its annual Legislative Day on May 19 2021 and it is expected to be participated by a number of US lawmakers besides members of the organization

The event starting at 9 am in the morning will include lunch on the Capitol in the Rayburn Building and will end the afternoon offering those participating a chance to the Congress leaders. In the evening there would be a reception and dinner with several dignitaries at the Indian Embassy again providing an opportunity to mingle with attending leasers.

AAPI is a non-political umbrella organization with 90 local chapters, specialty societies and alumni organizations. It seeks to further the interests of over 80,000 physicians and 30,000 medical students and residents of Indian origin in the country.

AAPI represents the interests of over 80,000 physicians and 30,000 medical students and residents of Indian heritage in the United States. “AAPI Legislative day is a flagship annual event that is eagerly awaited to rekindle and renew our energy in bringing up the issues that we need to bring to the attention of national policy makers and leaders of the US Congress on Capitol Hill,” said Dr. Sampat Shivangi, chair of AAPI Legislative Affairs Committee.

A tradition of more than two decades which has brought many important transformations in National Healthcare policies that have helped Physicians of Indian Origin. Now, it is the need of the day to renew our friendship with new leadership under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and brief the leadership on issues that are important to us.” According to Dr. Shivangi, “The legislative day is also time to meet and interact with Indian Ambassador to USA Hon. Taranjit Singh Sandhu and the Embassy officials during an evening dinner to be hosted by the Ambassador. I look forward to see many of our friends in Washington, DC on May 19th.” Dr. Shivangi added.

Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, president-elect of AAPI. Mentioned “During the annual Legislative Conference, among others, AAPI will discuss: Increased Residency Slots, Immigration Reform, Medicare and Medicaid Reimbursements, Tort Reform, Repeal of the Individual Mandate, Lowering the Cost of Prescription Drugs, and, The South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2017,” she added.”

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda opined that the annual Legislative Day is another way to impact Healthcare policy and programs in a most effective way. For more information on AAPI and its several noble initiatives benefitting AAPI members and the larger society, please visit: www.aapiusa.org

