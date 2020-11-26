AAPI Mourns the Passing Away of Dr. Ajay Lodha

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: “We are shocked and saddened at the passing away of Dr. Ajay Lodha, a visionary leader and past President of AAPI, who died early on November 21st, 2020, due to complications from COVID 19.” Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) observed here.

Dr. Ajay Lodha passed away peacefully, after fighting COVID valiantly for last 8 months at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his wife Smita, his son Amit and his daughter Shweta.

Describing this day as one of “the darkest days in AAPI history” Dr. Jonnalgadda, who worked with at the Executive Committee of AAPI under the leadership of Dr. Lodhaadded, “In his passing away today, I have lost a dear Friend, Mentor, and Brother.”

A past President of AAPIQLI, Dr. Lodha was a former Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Caritas Health Care System representing St. John’s Hospital and Mary Immaculate Hospital in New York. Dr. Ajay Lodha was appointed a member of the Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos’s MWBE Advisory Council in 2015.

An Internist by profession, Dr. Lodha has had experiences in leading almost all areas of Medicine. He owned two Nursing Homes on Long Island, New York and has been credited to be the founder of the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) and the Independent Physicians Association (APA).

Born in Rajasthan, he was a graduate of RNT Medical College, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Dr. Lodha completed his Residency at the Flushing Hospital, NY. He was the founder and president of Queens Medical Services, a primary care practice with two locations serving Queens, NY since 1995 and was a partner in Hillaire and Nesconset Nursing homes.

In honor of the great leader of AAPI, the largest ethnic medical organization is creating an AAPI Lodha Distinguished Service Award through “GOFUNDME” and is seeking donations to help make an impact and to educate members of the Medical Profession on current activities and new products in the medical field. For more details, please visit: www.aapiusa.org. Donation Link: https://events.aapiusa.org/memorial-fund/

