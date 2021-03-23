India Post News Paper

AAPI Victory Fund endorses Indian-American Mayoral candidate

March 23
2021
WASHINGTON: The AAPI Victory Fund, a pro-Democratic Party group that mobilises voters from the Asian American and Pacific Islanders communities, has endorsed Aftab Pureval, an Indian-American is running for the Mayor of Cincinnati.

Pureval, son of an Indian father and a Tibetan mother, currently serves as the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, the first Democrat to serve in that position in more than a century, The American Bazaar said in a report.

Cincinnati, the third-largest city in Ohio, is the seat of Hamilton County government. He announced his candidacy in Janury.

In a statement issued on Monday, the AAPI Victory Fund said: “Pureval is a necessary progressive voice that has been able to achieve success with Democrats and Republicans alike. “As the son of first generation Americans, he has spent his career defending the most vulnerable in his community, including with the FBI to prosecute crimes against children.” Responding to the endorsement, Pureval tweeted: “I’m honoured to be endorsed by the AAPI Victory Fund. Now more than ever, AAPI representation and leadership matters.

“As Mayor, I’ll lift up all of Cincinnati and make sure we grow equitably.”

According to local media reports, Pureval is expected to face a crowded field of mayoral contenders that includes a number of city council members, a former congressman and several prominent Democrats, The American Bazaar reported.

When he ran against the state’s Republican Representative Steve Chabot, Pureval was the first candidate of Tibetan origin to run for Congress.

He lost narrowly in the race.

