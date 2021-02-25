AAPI’s Global Healthcare Summit 2021 to be in Vizag, India

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The 14th annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) 2021, organized by the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will be held at Novotel, Visakhapatnam, India from April 30th to May 3rd, 2021.

Besides medical professionals from India several international healthcare industry partners are looking for opportunities and are expected to participate at this event for greater collaboration on Research & Development and philanthropic engagements.

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalgadda, President of AAPI, observed “Senior leaders from leading healthcare organizations such as pharmaceuticals, device and medical equipment manufacturers and major medical teaching institutions, hospitals and from the Ministries – Health, External/Overseas Affairs and regulatory bodies are collaborating with AAPI with the ultimate goal to provide access to high quality and affordable healthcare to all people of India.”

Chronic diseases, notably diabetes, cardiovascular, hypertension, COPD, oncology, maternal and infant mortality, and emerging ones – trauma and head injury, transplant and minimally invasive robotic surgeries are only some of those that are going to be covered during this Summit. An exclusive Healthcare CEO forum brings the healthcare industry perspective, with senior Government officials, both Union and State providing the legislative wisdom. Hands-on workshops provide supervised skill transfer.

According to Dr. Ravi Kolli, Vice President of AAPI, “This international health care summit is a progressive transformation from the first Indo-US Healthcare Summit launched by AAPI USA in 2007. Since then, AAPI has organized 13 Indo – US/Global Healthcare Summits and developed strategic alliances with various organizations.”

For more information, please visit www.aapiusa.org

Comments

comments