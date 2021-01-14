India Post News Paper

AAPI’s New Year Celebrations

January 14
14:27 2021
India Post News Service

WASHINGTON DC: “Let me congratulate the great work done by the physicians around the world, and especially the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) members,” said Gurudev Sri SriRavishnakar in a live message via Zoom from his home in India to the members of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) at a colorful New Year 2021 Welcome Event organized by AAPI on Friday, January 12021

Recognizing the leadership of AAPI, led by Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda and the executive committee, he commented them “for their service to humanity, putting their own life at risk, doing so much for the society.”

Acknowledging that the past year 2020 has been a period of immense challenges for Humanity, Sri SriRavishnakar acknowledged the sacrifices and heroic efforts and contributions of physicians of Indian origin.

Sri Sri told Indian American physicians that “I’m sure you all recognize the value of mental health and Inner Strength. May all you be very strong physically and mentally.” Showering his spiritual blessings on each of them, he said, “I want to wish you all a very happy new year and lots of blessings for you to continue to serve the society the way you have been doing.”

In his New Year message, Dr. Jonnalagadda, President of AAPI said, “All across the world, people are looking forward to welcoming 2021. Last year had been a year that has fundamentally challenged long established certainties about what we think is safe and what we believe is healthy in all areas of our lives. “As we wave goodbye to the old and embrace the New Year with hope, dreams, and ambition. A Very Happy New Year full of Blessings, Happiness, Health and Prosperity!”

The event was coordinated and presented by Dr. Anajana Samaddar, Chair of AAPI’s Women’s Forum and Dr. Udaya Shivangi, Event Chair.

The celebrations included contemporary and classic music live from India by a talented and much acclaimed team of artists led by Gautham Bharadwaj & Niranjana, who were the only band chosen from India to perform at the 2012 London Olympics. The team performed live to the delight of a large audience from across the US with melodies in several Indian languages.

For more details visit: www.aapiusa.org

