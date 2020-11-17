India Post News Paper

AAP’s Raghav Chadha in Goa today for debate with BJP Minister over electricity model

November 17
11:22 2020
NEW DELHI: After Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model of electricity, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday will arrive in the coastal state, hoping that the former would let him know the time and venue for the debate.

“Goa Power Minister had challenged the Kejriwal model of electricity and wished to conduct a public debate. I will be arriving in Goa by 2 pm today, he should let me know the time and venue for the debate. I really hope and wish, he will come and participate in the debate,” Chadha told ANI.
The AAP legislator alleged that the BJP High Command has reprimanded Goa leadership and asked them not to indulge in such public debate.

“BJP high command has reprimanded Goa leadership and asked them not to indulge in such public debate. I hope Goa Minister understands that this debate will only benefit Goans. Hope BJP high command’s diktats to Goa Chief Minister will be disregarded and public debate will happen,” he added.

On Monday, Chadha had challenged Cabral for a debate over the electricity models of Delhi and Goa. Responding to which, Cabral had said he is ready to debate with “like-minded people”, but not the “one who’s not connected” with the issue.

“I don’t have any problem in debating with the like-minded people who understand the power problems of Delhi and Goa. I don’t seek to debate with one who’s not connected to it. Delhi power minister is welcome for the debate. I haven’t challenged anybody,” Cabral had said

The spat began on Twitter last Wednesday after Delhi Chief Minister responded to a news portal’s tweet citing Goa Chief Minister Arvind Sawant, a BJP member, as saying that “Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal should first fix issues of pollution in his area before getting worried about Goa.”

There has been an ongoing feud in Goa between the ruling BJP and Kejriwal’s AAP over environmental issues, especially the railway “double-tracking project” inside the protected forest areas. (ANI) 

