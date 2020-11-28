India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

AAP’s welcome banners come up as farmers camp at Burari ground

AAP’s welcome banners come up as farmers camp at Burari ground
November 28
11:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Even as a section of Delhi-bound farmers were allowed to visit north Delhi’s Burari ground to hold their protest, banners were put by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to welcome the protesters in the national capital.

“Farmers of the country are warmly welcomed to Delhi,” read the banners put up by the AAP on behalf of party’s area MLAs in the Burari ground, also known as Nirankari ground, and nearby streets.

Meanwhile, women members of organisations supporting the farmers — protesting against three central agricultural laws — voiced their demands through various tribal dances. The farmers are sticking to their demand for revocation of the said laws and asserted that they will not end their protest until the government gives in.

Meanwhile, efforts were on to provide basic facilities to the farmers camping at the Nirankari ground, including drinking water, tents and mobile toilets. AAP leader Raghav Chadha had visited Burari to take of the situation.

Security has also been beefed up in and around the area. Police and CISF personnel have been deployed at the ground. Checking of vehicles was taken up throughout the city to thwart any untoward incident.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will rest of the world support US Policy on Tibet?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    AAP's welcome banners come up ... - https://t.co/G07YuV7NEx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 6:06 am

    Tiger Shroff poses with 'Fam' in latest monochrome picture - https://t.co/tN9ZAZxwcn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ActorTigerShroff #Actors #Actress #AyeshaShroff #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #KrishnaShroff #Movies #ShroffFamily
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:56 am

    How you can stay safe during ... - https://t.co/EoBam3iL6u Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BlackFriday #BlackFriday2020 #BlackFridayOnlineSale #BlackFridaySale #BlackFridaySaleAmidPandemic #BlackFridaySaleIndia #BlackFridaySaleOffers #Lifestyle #ShoppingInCOVID
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:50 am

    Uttarakhand: Virtual classrooms for Class 10, 12 students to begin from Dec 2 - https://t.co/Yjt31hIxyi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:41 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.