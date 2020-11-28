AAP’s welcome banners come up as farmers camp at Burari ground

NEW DELHI: Even as a section of Delhi-bound farmers were allowed to visit north Delhi’s Burari ground to hold their protest, banners were put by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to welcome the protesters in the national capital.

“Farmers of the country are warmly welcomed to Delhi,” read the banners put up by the AAP on behalf of party’s area MLAs in the Burari ground, also known as Nirankari ground, and nearby streets.

Meanwhile, women members of organisations supporting the farmers — protesting against three central agricultural laws — voiced their demands through various tribal dances. The farmers are sticking to their demand for revocation of the said laws and asserted that they will not end their protest until the government gives in.

Meanwhile, efforts were on to provide basic facilities to the farmers camping at the Nirankari ground, including drinking water, tents and mobile toilets. AAP leader Raghav Chadha had visited Burari to take of the situation.

Security has also been beefed up in and around the area. Police and CISF personnel have been deployed at the ground. Checking of vehicles was taken up throughout the city to thwart any untoward incident.

