AARP Presents "Leading with a Champion Mind":

AARP Presents “Leading with a Champion Mind”:
December 09
11:28 2021
Olympian Panel with Apolo Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi, and Alex & Maia Shibutani
Asian American Winter Olympians to share how resilience shaped their careers

India Post News Service

After a challenging year of navigating the “double pandemic” of COVID-19 and the rise of anti-Asian hate, AARP presents “Leading with a Champion Mind” — a live virtual panel to celebrate the strength of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community by bringing together several generations of Asian American Olympians who embody resilience and excellence.

Join AARP on Thursday, December 16 at 3 p.m. (EST) for an uplifting conversation moderated by Olympic gold medalist speed skater Apolo Ohno and panelists, Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi and two-time Olympic bronze medalist figure skaters Shibutani. Welcome remarks will be made by Ron Mori, Senior Advisor, Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at AARP.

“AARP is honored to bring together four U.S. Olympians whose unique lived experiences as Asian Americans have contributed to enhancing the visibility and representation of our AAPI community,” said Daphne Kwok, AARP Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Asian American and Pacific Islander Audience Strategy. “As we end a difficult year for AAPIs, we want to share the skills of resilience and strength that our Asian American Olympians have utilized to persevere through life’s challenges and succeed.”

To register and learn more about the event, visit https://aarp.cventevents.com/Champions

“Leading with a Champion Mind” is part of AARP’s commitment to fulfilling the Association pledge to build more inclusive communities. To be a part of the journey and to hear about upcoming events, join the AARP AAPI community on Facebook (@AARPAAPI) and Twitter (@AARPAAPI).

About AARP: AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.


