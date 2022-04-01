Aarush Entertainment celebrates Holi with Mannara Chopra

Suresh Boidiwala

CHICAGO: Festival of colors organized by Manoj Rathod (CEO of Aarush Entertainment) and UR Group was one of the biggest Holi and Indian cultural events which took place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Candela, 8526 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714. This event touched the hearts as well as the dreams of Indian immigrants and natives simultaneously. The event was house full, enjoyed the vibrant colors, dazzling music, enthralling dances and award to Women Empowerment Icon

The special guest was Mannara Chopra (Actress plus model from Bollywood and Sunil Shah Chairman, Founders of FIA. Prachi Jaitly& Bharti Desai were Masters of ceremony of this event. Women Empowerment Icon awardees were Prachi Jaitly, Bharti Desai, Rita Shah, Uma Avadhuta, Usha Bhaskar, Sweety Raheja, Sonya Gupta, Rebecca Bodony and Vibha Rajput.

The main highlight of the event came when participants picked up colored powder and chased each other, tossing colors into the air and covering friends and strangers alike. They joy and excitement filled the air and created a memorable experience for all.

“Today we are here to celebrate the Holi festival. The festival of colors, fun, happiness, friendship and love. May the colors spread the wings of joy, peace and laughter upon you and your family. We wish you Happy Holi” said by Manoj Rathod (CEO of Aarush Entertainment).

Mannara Chopra was born in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. Her name Mannara, is Greek for “something that shines’ ‘. Mannara’s mother is a Jewelry designer, and her father is a lawyer. Mannara was educated at Summer Fields School, New Delhi, and pursued a BBA degree and is a fashion designer. After completing her education in Delhi, Mannara moved to Mumbai, where she started her career in modeling and moved into advertising. She is currently shooting with Director Teja for his forthcoming film alongside Kajal Aggarwal. She has played lead roles in Telugu cinema in Thikka, Rogue and Jakkanna.

The Aarush Entertainment company offers event planning & management services that also includes wedding designing, planning, management & consultancy, adopting a comprehensive approach & professional management information system to plan and produce a world class event experience each & every time all over the world. The highly skilled team of professionals at Aarush Entertainment strives hard to accomplish the highest standard of quality, effectiveness & novelty with due importance to the budgetary considerations.

Comments

comments