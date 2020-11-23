India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be strong pillar of resilient post-COVID world economy: PM Modi

Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be strong pillar of resilient post-COVID world economy: PM Modi
November 23
10:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday after the G20 Riyadh Summit, said that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be a strong pillar of a resilient post-COVID world economy and global value chains.

“Was honoured to address G20 partners again on the 2nd day of the Virtual Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia. Reiterated the importance of reforms in multilateral organizations to ensure better global governance for faster post-COVID recovery,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Modi added that he highlighted India’s efforts for inclusive development, especially women, through a participatory approach. “Emphasized that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be a strong pillar of a resilient post-COVID world economy and Global Value Chains,” a subsequent tweet read.

Prime Minister Modi also wrote that he “underlined” India’s commitment to harmony between humanity and nature, and “our success in increasing renewable energy and biodiversity.”

Earlier at the summit, Prime Minister Modi said that India is not only meeting the targets of the Paris agreement on Climate Change but is also exceeding them.

“Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment and commitment of my government, India has adopted low carbon and climate-resilient development practices. India is not only meeting our Paris Agreement targets but also exceeding them,” he said. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @timesofindia: UK extends work visas for Indian, foreign doctors and nurses in Covid-19 fight https://t.co/UjgzrkuELE via @TOIWorld https://t.co/70GAhN3Dhh
    h J R

    - November 23, 2020, 4:37 pm

    While Trump considered ... - https://t.co/BNwmf5Q1jV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirstrikesAgainstIran #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #IraniGovt #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - November 23, 2020, 1:28 pm

    Dubai-based Indian attacked by surgical mask ... - https://t.co/UPiSQYu4eT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #DubaibasedIndian #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 23, 2020, 1:22 pm

    British social worker braves ... - https://t.co/F1ChslAmIa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BritishSocialWorker #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 23, 2020, 1:19 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.