Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be strong pillar of resilient post-COVID world economy: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday after the G20 Riyadh Summit, said that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be a strong pillar of a resilient post-COVID world economy and global value chains.

“Was honoured to address G20 partners again on the 2nd day of the Virtual Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia. Reiterated the importance of reforms in multilateral organizations to ensure better global governance for faster post-COVID recovery,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi added that he highlighted India’s efforts for inclusive development, especially women, through a participatory approach. “Emphasized that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be a strong pillar of a resilient post-COVID world economy and Global Value Chains,” a subsequent tweet read.

Prime Minister Modi also wrote that he “underlined” India’s commitment to harmony between humanity and nature, and “our success in increasing renewable energy and biodiversity.”

Earlier at the summit, Prime Minister Modi said that India is not only meeting the targets of the Paris agreement on Climate Change but is also exceeding them.

“Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment and commitment of my government, India has adopted low carbon and climate-resilient development practices. India is not only meeting our Paris Agreement targets but also exceeding them,” he said. (ANI)

