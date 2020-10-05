India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Abdullah Abdullah set to visit India to muster support for Afghan peace process

Abdullah Abdullah set to visit India to muster support for Afghan peace process
October 05
11:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KABUL: The top Afghan negotiator in peace talks with the Taliban, Abdullah Abdullah, is slated to visit New Delhi later this week to muster support for the Afghan peace process and strengthen regional consensus.

Abdullah will meet with Indian officials on Afghan peace and bilateral relations between Afghanistan and India.
“The aim of the trip is to attract support for the Afghan peace and strengthen regional consensus. Dr Abdullah Abdullah will meet with Indian officials on Afghan peace and bilateral relations between Afghanistan and India,” Abdullah’s spokesman Fraidoon Khwazoon confirmed.

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan, Abdullah’s visit comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are trying to negotiate a deal in order to restore peace in the country.

Abdullah Abdullah last week visited Pakistan and discussed the Afghan peace process with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister and other Pakistani officials.

Recently, it was reported that the negotiating teams of the Afghan government and Taliban are yet to begin direct talks to restore peace in the war-torn nation. The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar’s capital Doha to end decades of war in which tens of thousands have been killed.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had participated in the opening ceremony of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha through video conferencing and reiterated that the peace process should be Afghan-led and ensure the interests of minorities and women.

He said that Afghan soil should never be used for carrying out anti-India activities and supported the need for an immediate ceasefire in order to establish long-lasting peace in Afghanistan. On September 25, Jaishankar had met former Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum and said India remains fully committed to an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Priti Patel attacks 'lefty ... - https://t.co/evjK7kWyx3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #ConservativeParty #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:23 am

    Best 1st half for #Nifty in the ... - https://t.co/K4dsWVoiiR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear2021 #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:16 am

    Modi govt puppet in hands of ... - https://t.co/yIRNaWE2kM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AgriculturalBill #AkaliDal #BJP #BlackFarmLaws #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #FarmBillIndia #FarmBills #IndiaFightsCorona #KhetiBachaoYatra
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:14 am

    IT stocks surge as US judge blocks H-1B ... - https://t.co/VwVDct4qrN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #H1BVisaBan #ITStocks #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans #UnitedStates #USFederalJudge #USA #USACovidCases
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 8:55 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.